Intel Xeon W-3175X Review: Ultimate Performance at the Ultimate Price

Office and Productivity

We flipped the Threadripper processors into the AMD-recommended Creators Mode for these tests. This setting exposes the full heft of Threadrippers execution resources.

Adobe Creative Cloud

Even though this suite has a few parallelized workloads, its final score is heavily influenced by the lightly-threaded tasks common in most desktop applications.

The Xeon W-3175X joins the 2990WX near the bottom of the overall score chart, which isn't surprising given this tests suites preference for high clock speeds. Tuning proves to be a power addition to the W-3175X's tool box as it grapples with the stock i9-9900K in the overall score. Threadripper 2990WX takes a commanding lead in the Photoshop Heavy test, but the remainder of the subtests go the W-3175X's way.

Web Browser

The Krakken suite evaluates JavaScript performance using several workloads, including audio, imaging, and cryptography. Like most Web browser workloads, single-threaded performance reigns supreme.

AMD has made great strides in lightly-threaded applications with its second-gen Ryzen chips, but Intel's fleet of high core-count processors still dominate these types of applications. The W-3175X is particularly snappy for such a core-laden chip, which we certainly wouldn't have seen a mere few years ago with HEDT models.

Productivity

The application start-up metric measures load time snappiness in word processors, GIMP, and Web browsers under warm- and cold-start conditions. Other platform-level considerations affect this test as well, including the storage subsystem. Core i9-9900K remains a winner, but the Ryzen 7 2700X is also impressive given its lower price point.

Our video conferencing suite measures performance in single- and multi-user applications that utilize the Windows Media Foundation for playback and encoding. It also performs facial detection to model real-world usage. Mainstream processors offer the best value in these types of applications, and the tuned -9980XE once again steals the lead from the -3175X.

The photo editing benchmark measures performance with Futuremark's binaries using the ImageMagick library. Common photo processing workloads also tend to be parallelized, which plays well to the strengths of the Ryzen lineup. These types of tests expose the strengths of the Threadripper architecture, provided that the software is optimized to exploit the tremendous compute resources.


  • rantoc 30 January 2019 14:11
    Shame i don't live on the north-pole where this cpu could be fully utilized - As a space heater and cpu ;)
  • shrapnel_indie 30 January 2019 15:00
    With this current polar vortex.... you might not need to live at one of the poles to take advantage of the space heater qualities.
  • jimmysmitty 30 January 2019 15:19
    As impressive as it is that Intel can match or beat more cores with less Intel really needs to get pricing in check. Its hard to justify this CPU when its cost is nearly double but the performance is not always double.

    I like Intels platform but man they really have to come back down to earth and start competing with AMD from a price perspective as well.
  • rschiwal 30 January 2019 16:01
    I've always been an AMD fan. For my gaming and Blender use it's Ryzen all the way! you can't beat the performance/cost ratio, but as a system administrator, I would recommend a Dell server with this processor as a core server in business infrastructure. Xeon is a known commodity. I would love to see Threadripper servers in non-critical operations until I know how dependable they are, but they are the new hotness. In business, you are looking for a dependable tractor, not a flashy sports car.
  • salgado18 30 January 2019 16:05
    *fortunatelly. One Blender run would melt the entire polar cap.
  • bloodroses 30 January 2019 16:47
    I know what you mean. I live in Michigan and was greeted to -6 F outside this morning. :( I'm just glad this is only supposed to stay for a day or 2.
  • logainofhades 30 January 2019 16:54
    More ridiculous pricing from team blue. You could build a couple of threadripper systems, for the cost of this single Intel system.
  • jimmysmitty 30 January 2019 17:08
    The issue is the market this is geared towards. That market doesn't see the same way we do. As another user said they will stick with what has worked until TR can be proven to work as well and support the same.

    I agree the pricing is a bit insane though and Intel needs to get on the same level but I doubt they will until AMD truly threatens them. I mean look at the results. Its a 28 core chip thats performing on the same level and sometimes beating a 32 core chip.
  • dorsai 30 January 2019 17:24
    The vast majority of corporate IT departments will not care at all about the unlocked multiplier...most have strict policies about overclocking being a no go...so there's no reason to boost the rating of this chip because of it. Outside of a few key exceptions most of the test results would never justify the price associated with migration to the w-3173x platform...indeed I would guess that few of these processors will ever be bought outside of corporate IT shops with the deep pockets to purchase them. This chip is destined to be nothing but a niche product exemplifying both what Intel can do when pushed to it...and a lesson in cost vs performance economics
  • Brian_R170 30 January 2019 17:42
    If the system has the potential to earn you tens of thousands of dollars more than a competing system, then spending an extra $3K is a no-brainer. Of course, you have evaluate your choices 100% objectively, which isn't always easy to do without actually purchasing and using them, so Dorsai is likely correct that the vast majority will end up medium/large corporations. However, the few that do end up with reviewers and enthusiasts will undoubtedly garner the most attention.
