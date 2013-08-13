Intel's 12-Core Xeon With 30 MB Of L3: The New Mac Pro's CPU?

Results: Content Creation
In both 3ds Max 2012 and 2013, Intel’s 12-core Xeon E5-2697 V2 is smoking-fast, slipping right past the eight-core Xeon E5-2687W and upcoming Ivy Bridge-E-based Core i7-4960X. The desktop-oriented CPUs are a ways behind.
This is the greatest victory yet for Intel’s upcoming Xeon E5-2697 V2. It flies past the eight-core Xeon E5-2687W, finishing our Blender workload in less than half the time of a Core i7-4770K. It’s looking like 3D modelers are going to seriously benefit from the potential that Ivy Bridge-EP offers to Apple’s Mac Pro, even in a single-socket configuration.
Based on Maxon’s Cinema 4D software, our scripted Cinebench test measures single- and multi-core processor performance.
In order to fit its 12 Ivy Bridge-based cores into a 130 W thermal design power, the Xeon E5-2697 V2 employs a 2.7 GHz base clock rate. With Turbo Boost enabled, a single core ramps up to 3.5 GHz. That’s slower than the rest of our test platforms in Cinebench’s single-core metric.
The threaded component takes off though, despite a maximum 12-core clock rate of 3 GHz. Intel’s eight-core Xeon E5-2687W is the next-closest comparison point. It spins up to 3.4 GHz with Turbo Boost enabled and all of its cores utilized, but still doesn’t come anywhere close to the Ivy Bridge-EP-based part.
Typo, top of page two.
Where is the typo? Do you mean the x87? That's not a typo.
This is interesting but not uncommon. The server market needs the boosts while most consumer desktop CPUs are already faster than most software can go.
Of course in 5 years a SB i5 will be no longer relevant but until then it will serve just fine. Even a x58 i7 is still a viable option for a CPU and its been out for at least 4 years.
"Regardless of whether you love or hate the “wastebasket” design, the system’s specs are very impressive for the volume of space it occupies."
And this remark touches on the core of the problem. these are a specialized, niche market of professionals who're buying this uber-expensive desktop for PRODUCTIVITY. sure it should look nice, especially in the office of a professional designer. but must it be SMALL? honestly, build a giant aluminum bookshelf if you have to. make it look elegant and artistic, maybe give people some power to customize it's looks, but ultimately give people the ability to customize the machine and buy the level of productivity they need. Apple, you've done some great things, as well as some things that I don't particularly like. but watching you kill the freedom of the small group of designers who love your products is rather sad...
Hmm, on a quick Wikipedia read, x87 was the instruction set used for the floating point instruction sets in the 8087 and later FP co-processors. Interesting.
Oops... sorry.
Guess what?
"Description: CPU - Central Processing Units Xeon E5-2697v2 12 CR 2.7GHz FCLGA2011"
"Pricing (USD)
1: $3,249.19
2: $3,127.04"
Nobody optimizes CPUs for anything. The set up costs are ridiculous. The closest you'll get is a custom config, like a chip with (for example) both multi-socket support and overclocking or something, but you'd have to show up to intel with a truck full of cash.
Instead of pushing out code or getting the rest of the industry to use more threading applications and develop it to make it more stable and useable. Nothing.
I guess when we have a third world america. You might as well go back to a decade 1368x738 with it being the most popular in 2006. Who can afford it? It the retro push backward.
Not their job to write code, other than drivers. They do make x86 Android though, because the drivers are pretty much hardcoded.
Do agree on the 1366x768 though. It's the same number of lines as XGA, just with a few pixels on the side. Maybe Intel should have forced a PPI measurement on Ultrabooks - that might have helped.