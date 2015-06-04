JMicron JMF670H SSD Controller Preview

Random Read
Image 1 of 3
Image 2 of 3
Image 3 of 3
Random performance is also a sour spot for low-cost SSDs. This is where controller clock rate and efficiency come into play. We like to use the 10,000 IOPS mark at a queue depth of one as a measuring stick to divide mainstream and enthusiast SSDs.
The JMF670H-controlled products are all within reach of that magic number, although none surpass it. Keeping in mind the controller uses only four channels, we're certainly impressed with the random read performance of all three capacities.
Wouldn't a much more appropriate comparison be the 1TB 2.5" 5400rpm drives that sell for about $50? 1TB HGST drive on newegg for $52(free ship) right now, first one i checked, so i didn't look for best price.
When you say, look we can buy a 128gb flash drive for only a 30% more then a 250gb 2.5inch hard drive....you vastly inflate storage the value of the ssd compared to hdd.
Dont get me wrong, would i want a $49 128gb ssd over a $35 250gb hhd as my only storage drive, yes! But, would i want the same ssd over a 1tb $52 drive as my only storage drive....no! Would i much rather have the $49 ssd AND the $52 drive as dual drives, YES!(well id much rather pay more then that and get both drives bigger tho ie 256gb and 2tb)
Sorry Tomshardware, you are blacklisted, and you need to earn your reputation back.
...and, by the way, this page took 40 seconds to load, and that without the crappy chart animations.
You really need to fire the dude who made the charts, fix the long load, and fix you resource hungry ads. You have a problem here.
The choice to compare low capacity sizes revolves around OEMs and the lowest priced products. Even though a 1TB 2.5" HDD represents a great value, the OEMs will always choose a low capacity size model that shaves a few dollars off the price.
A report came out last night that stated major OEMs are now buying 128GB SSDs at $50. Sadly, I didn't have that data when I wrote this article.