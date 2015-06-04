JMicron JMF670H SSD Controller Preview

Random Read

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Random performance is also a sour spot for low-cost SSDs. This is where controller clock rate and efficiency come into play. We like to use the 10,000 IOPS mark at a queue depth of one as a measuring stick to divide mainstream and enthusiast SSDs.

The JMF670H-controlled products are all within reach of that magic number, although none surpass it. Keeping in mind the controller uses only four channels, we're certainly impressed with the random read performance of all three capacities.