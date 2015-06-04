JMicron JMF670H SSD Controller Preview

128KB Sequential Mixed-Workload Steady State Performance

Most users shopping for low-cost SSDs don't run professional applications that write large amounts of data in short periods of time. Doing so can create a steady state condition where performance drops to very low speeds. Using 80% reads for desktops and 70% reads for workstations, we can see steady state performance in the last two charts.

Under both workloads, the JMF670H-based samples perform proportionally with their on-board flash. All of the dies share similar density. However, the amount of interleaving decreases with each step in capacity. As a result, steady state performance decreases as the SSD gets smaller.