JMicron JMF670H SSD Controller Preview

128KB Sequential Mixed-Workload Steady State Performance
Most users shopping for low-cost SSDs don't run professional applications that write large amounts of data in short periods of time. Doing so can create a steady state condition where performance drops to very low speeds. Using 80% reads for desktops and 70% reads for workstations, we can see steady state performance in the last two charts.
Under both workloads, the JMF670H-based samples perform proportionally with their on-board flash. All of the dies share similar density. However, the amount of interleaving decreases with each step in capacity. As a result, steady state performance decreases as the SSD gets smaller.
Wouldn't a much more appropriate comparison be the 1TB 2.5" 5400rpm drives that sell for about $50? 1TB HGST drive on newegg for $52(free ship) right now, first one i checked, so i didn't look for best price.
When you say, look we can buy a 128gb flash drive for only a 30% more then a 250gb 2.5inch hard drive....you vastly inflate storage the value of the ssd compared to hdd.
Dont get me wrong, would i want a $49 128gb ssd over a $35 250gb hhd as my only storage drive, yes! But, would i want the same ssd over a 1tb $52 drive as my only storage drive....no! Would i much rather have the $49 ssd AND the $52 drive as dual drives, YES!(well id much rather pay more then that and get both drives bigger tho ie 256gb and 2tb)
The choice to compare low capacity sizes revolves around OEMs and the lowest priced products. Even though a 1TB 2.5" HDD represents a great value, the OEMs will always choose a low capacity size model that shaves a few dollars off the price.
A report came out last night that stated major OEMs are now buying 128GB SSDs at $50. Sadly, I didn't have that data when I wrote this article.