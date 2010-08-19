Display Power Consumption: CRTs Versus TFT-LCDs

Test CRT And Setup

Iiyama Vision Master Pro 454 (19”, 2003)

We reviewed this monitor in 2002. It was an upper-mainstream 19” unit enabling impressive resolutions and supporting high frequencies of 115 kHz on its DiamondTron tube. This was enough to run up to 1920x1440 at 77 Hz. We used a 1600x1200 resolution at 85 Hz for our testing. Iiyama's specifications say that it consumes up to 145 W. We didn't get that high. At 100% brightness, it pulled just over 100 W.

Sony Multiscan G420 (19”, 2002)

Test Environment

System Hardware Hardware Details Motherboard (Socket LGA1156) Zotac H55 ITX-WiFi (Rev. 1.0), Chipset: Intel H55, BIOS: 1.3 CPU Intel Intel Core i3-530 (32 nm, 2.93 GHz, 4 x 256 KB L2 and 4 MB L3 Cache, TDP: 73 W) Display I (CRT) Iiyama Vision Master Pro 454, 1920x1440, 19", 4:3, 115 Hz Display II (CRT) Sony CPD-G420, 1920x1440, 19", 4:3, 110 Hz Display I (TFT) Philips 190BW9, 1680x1050, 16:9, 19", TN panel Display II (TFT) Samsung SyncMaster 245B Plus, 1920x1200, 16:10, 24", TN panel Display III (TFT) Samsung SyncMaster 204B, 1600x1200, 4:3, 20", TN panel Display IV (TFT) Acer P225HQL, 1920x1080, 22", 16:9, LED Backlight, TN panel Display V (TFT) BenQ FP937S, 1280x1024, 4:3, 19", TN panel RAM 2 x 2 GB DDR3-1333 (OCZ3G2000LV4GK 8-8-8-24), dual-channel mode HDD Seagate Barracuda 7200.11, 500 GB (ST3500320AS),7200 RPM, SATA 3Gb/s, 32 MB Cache Power Supply Enermax Pro 82+, EPR425AWT, 425 W System Software & Drivers Operating System Windows 7 Ultimate x64, Updated on 2010-03-03 Drivers and Settings Intel Chipset Drivers Chipset Installation Utility Ver. 9.1.1.1025 Intel Storage Drivers Matrix Storage Drivers Ver. 8.​9.​0.​1023 Intel Graphics Intel Graphics Media Accelerator 15.17

All LCD-based displays operate at their native resolutions and 60 Hz. The CRT display runs at 1600x1200, 85 Hz. Brightness was always set to 100%, which may not be realistic, but it represents the worst-case scenario. The last test results demonstrate power consumption at decreased brightness.