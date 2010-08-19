Trending

Display Power Consumption: CRTs Versus TFT-LCDs

An increasing number of flat panel displays are based on LED backlighting, and their manufacturers aren't shy about promoting the technology's benefits to power consumption. We checked the claims to see if the promised savings are worth emphasizing.

Test CRT And Setup

Iiyama Vision Master Pro 454 (19”, 2003)

We reviewed this monitor in 2002. It was an upper-mainstream 19” unit enabling impressive resolutions and supporting high frequencies of 115 kHz on its DiamondTron tube. This was enough to run up to 1920x1440 at 77 Hz. We used a 1600x1200 resolution at 85 Hz for our testing. Iiyama's specifications say that it consumes up to 145 W. We didn't get that high. At 100% brightness, it pulled just over 100 W.

Sony Multiscan G420 (19”, 2002)

Test Environment

System Hardware
HardwareDetails
Motherboard (Socket LGA1156)Zotac H55 ITX-WiFi (Rev. 1.0), Chipset: Intel H55, BIOS: 1.3
CPU IntelIntel Core i3-530 (32 nm, 2.93 GHz, 4 x 256 KB L2 and 4 MB L3 Cache, TDP: 73 W)
Display I (CRT)Iiyama Vision Master Pro 454, 1920x1440, 19", 4:3, 115 Hz
Display II (CRT)Sony CPD-G420, 1920x1440, 19", 4:3, 110 Hz
Display I (TFT)Philips 190BW9, 1680x1050, 16:9, 19", TN panel
Display II (TFT)Samsung SyncMaster 245B Plus, 1920x1200, 16:10, 24", TN panel
Display III (TFT)Samsung SyncMaster 204B, 1600x1200, 4:3, 20", TN panel
Display IV (TFT)Acer P225HQL, 1920x1080, 22", 16:9, LED Backlight, TN panel
Display V (TFT)BenQ FP937S, 1280x1024, 4:3, 19", TN panel
RAM2 x 2 GB DDR3-1333 (OCZ3G2000LV4GK 8-8-8-24), dual-channel mode
HDDSeagate Barracuda 7200.11, 500 GB (ST3500320AS),7200 RPM, SATA 3Gb/s, 32 MB Cache
Power SupplyEnermax Pro 82+, EPR425AWT, 425 W
System Software & Drivers
Operating SystemWindows 7 Ultimate x64, Updated on 2010-03-03
Drivers and Settings
Intel Chipset DriversChipset Installation Utility Ver. 9.1.1.1025
Intel Storage DriversMatrix Storage Drivers Ver. 8.​9.​0.​1023
Intel GraphicsIntel Graphics Media Accelerator 15.17

All LCD-based displays operate at their native resolutions and 60 Hz. The CRT display runs at 1600x1200, 85 Hz. Brightness was always set to 100%, which may not be realistic, but it represents the worst-case scenario. The last test results demonstrate power consumption at decreased brightness.