Display Power Consumption: CRTs Versus TFT-LCDs

Test CRT And Setup
Iiyama Vision Master Pro 454 (19”, 2003)
We reviewed this monitor in 2002. It was an upper-mainstream 19” unit enabling impressive resolutions and supporting high frequencies of 115 kHz on its DiamondTron tube. This was enough to run up to 1920x1440 at 77 Hz. We used a 1600x1200 resolution at 85 Hz for our testing. Iiyama's specifications say that it consumes up to 145 W. We didn't get that high. At 100% brightness, it pulled just over 100 W.
Sony Multiscan G420 (19”, 2002)
Test Environment
|System Hardware
|Hardware
|Details
|Motherboard (Socket LGA1156)
|Zotac H55 ITX-WiFi (Rev. 1.0), Chipset: Intel H55, BIOS: 1.3
|CPU Intel
|Intel Core i3-530 (32 nm, 2.93 GHz, 4 x 256 KB L2 and 4 MB L3 Cache, TDP: 73 W)
|Display I (CRT)
|Iiyama Vision Master Pro 454, 1920x1440, 19", 4:3, 115 Hz
|Display II (CRT)
|Sony CPD-G420, 1920x1440, 19", 4:3, 110 Hz
|Display I (TFT)
|Philips 190BW9, 1680x1050, 16:9, 19", TN panel
|Display II (TFT)
|Samsung SyncMaster 245B Plus, 1920x1200, 16:10, 24", TN panel
|Display III (TFT)
|Samsung SyncMaster 204B, 1600x1200, 4:3, 20", TN panel
|Display IV (TFT)
|Acer P225HQL, 1920x1080, 22", 16:9, LED Backlight, TN panel
|Display V (TFT)
|BenQ FP937S, 1280x1024, 4:3, 19", TN panel
|RAM
|2 x 2 GB DDR3-1333 (OCZ3G2000LV4GK 8-8-8-24), dual-channel mode
|HDD
|Seagate Barracuda 7200.11, 500 GB (ST3500320AS),7200 RPM, SATA 3Gb/s, 32 MB Cache
|Power Supply
|Enermax Pro 82+, EPR425AWT, 425 W
|System Software & Drivers
|Operating System
|Windows 7 Ultimate x64, Updated on 2010-03-03
|Drivers and Settings
|Intel Chipset Drivers
|Chipset Installation Utility Ver. 9.1.1.1025
|Intel Storage Drivers
|Matrix Storage Drivers Ver. 8.9.0.1023
|Intel Graphics
|Intel Graphics Media Accelerator 15.17
All LCD-based displays operate at their native resolutions and 60 Hz. The CRT display runs at 1600x1200, 85 Hz. Brightness was always set to 100%, which may not be realistic, but it represents the worst-case scenario. The last test results demonstrate power consumption at decreased brightness.