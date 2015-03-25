LG 24GM77 24-Inch 144Hz Gaming Monitor Review

Results: Color Gamut And Performance

For details on our color gamut testing and volume calculations, please click here.

Again, we’re looking at a fantastic result. These are the monitor’s calibrated measurements, but they’re almost identical to the out-of-box chart. The green/cyan/yellow end of the gamut is pretty much perfect. On the blue/magenta/red side, there is slight oversaturation until you get to the edge where all colors are right on target. Even though the 24GM77 has a full color management system, it just isn’t needed.

In the FPS1 gaming mode, color saturation and luminance are visibly altered. Take a look at the green, yellow and cyan saturation levels in the top CIE chart. Eighty and 100 percent are almost exactly the same, which indicates detail clipping in those colors. Red and blue are over-saturated until they reach the gamut edge.

If you check out a color bar pattern, even untrained eyes will notice that things don’t look quite right. Use the game modes only if you feel they enhance the look of your specific content.

Now we return to the comparison group:

A result of 1.12dE represents the calibrated color gamut error with luminance taken into account. Before calibration, we measured an error of 1.28dE. The difference is negligible. LG's 24GM77 offers impressive accuracy in any comparison; it certainly raises the bar for gaming screens.

Gamut Volume: Adobe RGB 1998 And sRGB

A near-perfect 100.49 percent sRGB gamut volume means you could use this display for color-critical work without calibration. Very few monitors come this close to every standard in our color tests. And don’t forget, it sells for around $300.