Seven 8 GB DDR3 Memory Kits For Your AMD A75 Motherboard

Corsair Vengeance DDR3-1600 CAS 8

Normally known for performance, reliability, and compatibility (and not necessary the best pricing), Corsair surprised us by making its CMZ8GX3M2A1600C8R kit one of the least-expensive CAS 8 DDR3-1600 8 GB kits on the market.

The box photo shows us exactly what these modules look like, sporting cut aluminum heat spreaders creating fins that extend module height to 2.1 inches.

Our motherboard automatically set Corsair’s CMZ8GX3M2A1600C8R to DDR3-1066 CAS 8. Those slow timings are caused by corresponding SPD values that limit CAS 7 to a nonstandard DDR3-1036.

DDR3-1333 is also in the program, along with AMD-incompatible XMP settings for the memory’s rated performance. We configured this set manually for our benchmarks.

Corsair’s lifetime DRAM warranty is limited to the original purchaser of its products.