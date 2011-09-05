Seven 8 GB DDR3 Memory Kits For Your AMD A75 Motherboard

Geil Evo Corsa DDR3-1866 CAS 9
Hoping to steal the performance crown away from competitors, Golden Emperor sent its fast and cheap DDR3-1866 CAS 9 dual-channel kit.
Geil’s GOC38GB1866C9DC uses heat spreaders that are mechanically similar to Corsair’s, yet have unique ventilation holes. At 1.85 inches, module height is a quarter-inch shorter than Corsair’s, too.
Again, our motherboard defaults everything we plug in to DDR3-1066, but Geil’s SPD programming takes advantage of that available headroom by telling the board to use CAS 6.
SPD timings of CAS 7 are useless for DDR3-1333, since the program says they’re for a nonstandard DDR3-1344 data rate. If our board could default to DDR3-1333, SPD would tell it to use CAS 8 instead.
Geil’s rated DDR3-1866 CAS 9 setting is available automatically as an XMP value, but that’s only useful on Intel-based boards. Our test platform was able to use the same settings through manual configuration, though.
Geil DRAM carries a lifetime warranty.
They're not.
You're better off buying value RAM with decent timings and throwing that extra $$$ into a GPU. I promise your FPS will improve more that way.
http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/llano-apu-memory-performance,3017-10.html
Please read the article, thanks!
I got the HyperX modules the A8 and the Vengeance are on my main rig. Now, I'm still intrigued about unganged when using a 4 module MoBo. I got the A8 with 4 modules in unganged at 1600 CL9 and it runs pretty well, but i wonder how that compares to this 2 modules MoBo.
Cheers!