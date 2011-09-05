Seven 8 GB DDR3 Memory Kits For Your AMD A75 Motherboard

Geil Evo Corsa DDR3-1866 CAS 9

Hoping to steal the performance crown away from competitors, Golden Emperor sent its fast and cheap DDR3-1866 CAS 9 dual-channel kit.

Geil’s GOC38GB1866C9DC uses heat spreaders that are mechanically similar to Corsair’s, yet have unique ventilation holes. At 1.85 inches, module height is a quarter-inch shorter than Corsair’s, too.

Again, our motherboard defaults everything we plug in to DDR3-1066, but Geil’s SPD programming takes advantage of that available headroom by telling the board to use CAS 6.

SPD timings of CAS 7 are useless for DDR3-1333, since the program says they’re for a nonstandard DDR3-1344 data rate. If our board could default to DDR3-1333, SPD would tell it to use CAS 8 instead.

Geil’s rated DDR3-1866 CAS 9 setting is available automatically as an XMP value, but that’s only useful on Intel-based boards. Our test platform was able to use the same settings through manual configuration, though.

Geil DRAM carries a lifetime warranty.