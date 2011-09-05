Seven 8 GB DDR3 Memory Kits For Your AMD A75 Motherboard

Kingston HyperX Genesis DDR3-1600 CAS 9

The OEM business seems to be Kingston’s primary market. However, the company continues to maintain its aggressive HyperX product line to keep the attention of enthusiasts, many of whom end up in working as or for OEMs.

A firm best known for its conservative defaults, Kingston surprised us this time with a kit that was detected by our motherboard at CAS 6. That default configuration is matched only by Geil in today’s comparison, though none of the modules in this round-up are really meant to be used at low data rates and correspondingly low timings.

The memory’s rated DDR3-1600 CAS 9 settings are also available as a default, but only on motherboards equipped to use that SPD register. Ours was able to set these timings automatically after we chose a DDR3-1600 data rate manually. DDR3-1866 CAS 11 is also available semi-automatically, thanks to a corresponding DDR3-1954 SPD value.

Kingston provides a lifetime warranty on its DRAM products.