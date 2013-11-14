Eight Low-Profile CPU Coolers For Your Compact PC, Reviewed

Cooling Value

Intel’s stock cooler is bundled with retail processors, so we naturally can't use its price as a baseline. We instead used the average of all coolers, and find that the $15 SilenX EFZ-100HA2 wins the cooling-to-price comparison. On the other hand, the cheap cooler runs too hot to satisfy any of our needs.

Priced at only $40, Zalman’s CNPS8900 looks like a great value in a cooler that meets most of our thermal requirements, and its value rating is closely followed by the slightly-warmer Gamer Storm Gabriel and Xigmatek Janus coolers.

Zalman’s CNPS8900 Quiet also has the low fan speed to make it a great overall performer, in the balance of cooling, noise, and price.