Six Low-Voltage Dual-Channel 8 GB Memory Kits, Overclocked

Results: 3D Games
Among our games, F1 2012 has proven memory bottlenecks, while Metro 2033 is more CPU- and GPU-constrained. We again split the difference by providing data on both.
Crucial’s low latencies give it a noteworthy lead at default settings in F1 2012, while Kingston appears slightly hampered by stability-oriented secondary and tertiary timings. G.Skill’s super-low-voltage memory takes second place.
Optimized timings boost the average FPS of all memory, with Crucial and G.Skill retaining their positions.
G.Skill’s inability to reach DDR3-1866 puts Crucial and Geil in direct competition.
Crucial drops out of the running at DDR3-2133, handing this part of the contest to Geil’s under-rated DDR3-1333. Average FPS climbs from a top score of 131 at DDR3-1600 to a top-score of 133 at DDR3-2133, which should probably give gamers a moment of pause to wonder if memory faster than DDR3-1600 is really necessary for today's titles.
A bit surprised that Corsair Vengeance didn't make an appearance though.
Been using G.Skill RAMs since I can remember, and they've never failed me!
Would be a bit less irrelevant if more brands were tested.
To be honest I was more interested on that "dirty little secret" details than the test itself.
Also, an article named "who is who in the RAM marked" would be awesome, just like that one about Power Supplies...
Corsair said they had some new modules coming out and didn't want to focus on older models.cobra5000Good testing but at the start of the article, much emphasis was placed on the degradation of the cpu due to high memory voltage and then it just turns into a memory speed test. What about the cpu degradation?What about it? It's never been seen at 1.50V.