System Builder Marathon Q1 2015: Mainstream Enthusiast PC

Power Supply, Case, Memory, Storage And Optical
Power Supply: EVGA 600B
One of the GeForce GTX 970's advantages is low power usage, giving us the opportunity to save a few dollars on a lower-output PSU. EVGA's 600B has a good reliability rating. And for $55, it doesn't break the bank.
Case: Cooler Master HAF XB Evo
Cooler Master markets the HAF XB Evo primarily as a LAN box. But when I look at it, I see a well-built and cost-effective test bench with convenient handles. Really, this is one of my favorite sub-$100 cases, and I'm so glad this article gave me a reason to try it out.
Memory: G.Skill Ares series DDR3-2133 8GB Memory Kit
With impressive 9-11-10-28 timings at 1.65 V, I was surprised to see G.Skill's Ares kit just below $75. There's not much more to say except that G. Skill's solid ratio of aggressive pricing and proven performance makes the company an obvious choice here, just as it was last quarter.
System Drive: PNY Optima 240GB
At $90, PNY's Optima offers us 240GB of solid-state space, which of course means great performance, too. It's nice to have the extra capacity when I'm so used to 120GB SSDs. That means I have more room for performance-sensitive software.
Hard Drive: Western Digital Blue 1TB Hard Drive
Armed with a relatively small boot SSD (hey, 240GB still isn't much), I needed more capacity for music, movies and pictures. Western Digital's Blue 1TB drive is the solution when all you need is affordable space. You can't beat that $55 price tag either, particularly from a 7200 RPM disk.
Optical Drive: Pioneer BDC-207DBK OEM Blu-ray Burner
With Blu-ray drives at $45, who needs $20 DVD-ROMs? The rest of the components in this build are already a step up, so I didn't want to blast off with a cheap optical drive weighing me down. Pioneer's reasonably-priced OEM Blu-ray burner does the trick.
And why a PNY SSD? Save the packaging for that. You will need it for RMA.
With a budget that large there is no room for parts with high failure rates.
We have reached the day and age where optical drives are really not necessary and just eat into budget for more useful things.
$925 Performace hardware +
$240 case, os and optical $240
=$1165
This motherboard color is so ugly ( same color 1985 pc ) and all the component except for memory . Just look inside the computer depress me
I also really don't like seeing 1.65V RAM. Perhaps 1.6V, but allowing for how different motherboards may tweak RAM for stability, already running at 1.65V seems like more of a risk to the Intel IMC than is worthwhile. I'd really prefer to keep at the standard 1.5V.