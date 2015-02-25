System Builder Marathon Q1 2015: Mainstream Enthusiast PC

How We Tested

The following tables include the stock and overclocked settings for this quarter's mainstream enthusiast system, followed by the configuration we put together earlier this year, which serves as our comparison point.

At the very bottom, you’ll find the programs and games used for benchmarking.

Q1 2015 Enthusiast PC Test Settings: $1074 of Performance Hardware

Default Configuration Overclocked Motherboard MSI Z97 PC Mate, LGA 1150, Intel Z97 Express N/A Processor Intel Core i7-4790K (Haswell): 4GHz, 8MB Shared L3 Cache 4.5GHz @ 1.28V Memory 8GB G.Skill Ares (2 x 4GB) DDR3-2133, F3-2133C9D-8GAB 1600 MT/s, CAS 11-11-11-28 1T 2133 MT/s,CAS 9-10-11-28 2T Graphics Asus Strix GeForce GTX 970 256-bit 4GB GDDR5, 1216MHz GPU Boost, GDDR5-7012 1416MHz GPU Boost,GDDR5-7812, 120% Power System Drive PNY Optima 240GB Solid State Drive (SSD) Unchanged Storage Drive Western Digital Blue WD10EZEX 1TB Unchanged Optical Pioneer Black Blu-ray BDC-207DBK OEM Unchanged Case Cooler Master HAF XB Evo Computer Case Unchanged Power EVGA 600B 80 PLUS Bronze PSU Unchanged

Q3 2014 Enthusiast PC Test Settings: $1006 of Performance Hardware

Default Configuration Overclocked Motherboard ASRock Fatal1ty Z97 Killer, LGA 1150, Intel Z97 Express Unchanged Processor Intel Core i5-4690K (Haswell): 3.5GHz (3.9GHz Turbo Boost), 6MB Shared L3 Cache 4.6GHz (46 * 100MHz), 1.335V (Load) Memory 8GB G.Skill Trident (2 x 4GB) F3-2400C10D-8GTD, 1600 MT/s, CAS 11-11-11-28 1T 2400 MT/s, 10-12-12-31 2T, 1.65V Graphics Zotac AMP! Superclocked GeForce GTX 770 2GB, 1150/1202MHz base/typical GPU Boost, GDDR5-7200 +30MHz GPU, GDDR5-7800 System Drive Adata Premier Pro SP920 128GB SATA 6Gb/s SSD Unchanged Storage Drive WD Blue WD10EZEX 1TB, 7200 RPM, 64MB Cache, SATA 6Gb/s Unchanged Optical Asus DRW-24B1ST OEM DVD Burner Unchanged Case Cooler Master HAF XM Computer Case Unchanged Power In Win GreenMe 650W 80 PLUS Bronze PSU Unchanged

Benchmark Details