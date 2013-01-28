Does Memory Performance Bottleneck Your Games?

Power, Average Performance, And Efficiency

Since it didn't involve overclocking, we were able to drop our DDR3-1600 C9 configuration to 1.50 V, shaving a few watts off our system’s power consumption.

Unfortunately, that lower data rate also negatively impacts our average performance results.

Intel XMP, or Extreme Memory Profiles, are an automatic overclocking configuration setting for memory. Because faster RAM yields better average gaming performance, system efficiency actually increases as we overclock memory.