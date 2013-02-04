Memory Scaling, AMD's Trinity APUs, And Game Performance

Battlefield 3, Frame By Frame
Long frame times are most jarring to me when there's a lot of on-screen movement. While slowing down usually helps mask this phenomenon somewhat, that's not really a viable workaround in first-person shooters and racing games.
We've established that it's difficult to record evidence of this phenomenon in multi-card configurations. But Fraps does make this possible in single-GPU systems. We're using it today to record performance in Battlefield 3.
It's difficult to generalize, but many folks can tolerate a 20 FPS minimum. So, we set an upper limit of 50 ms per frame to assure reasonable fluidity. Beyond that, adding time per frame can be a much more intrusive distraction.
The sad fact is that even with an average of 50 FPS (shown on the previous page), our fastest memory configuration can't reliably keep the A10-5800K's on-board graphics processor under 50 ms per frame.
Of course, maximum rendering times get worse as resolution increases. Memory latency could be an issue, but even pricey low-latency kits are barely better than the DDR3-1600 CAS 7 config we tested, or this setup's DDR3-2133 CAS 9 arrangement.
The question is ... does the performance with higher speed memory continue to scale as the *SIMD Engine Array* is over-clocked.
Inquiring minds would like to know ...
Individuals who would use faster memory for gaming are likely to want to push their mid/high range card to the limits, do you plan on doing a similar piece for AMD CPUs as you did in the Intel article "Does Memory Performance Bottleneck Your Games?"
Also, I would like to see a Nvidia card at play as well. Maybe a 650 Ti or 660 Ti? In addition, it wold be nice to see the memory scaling difference between AMD and Nvidia GPUs in a single review.
Thanks.
It's back to looking at better GPUs and CPUs for better performance.
Bpttleneck hierarchy has always been GPU>CPU>RAM.
The CPU has always been more reliant on the RAM than the GPU but an APU is basically a GPU+CPU in one, so RAM is more important, but as we've seen, only up to DDR3-2133. After that diminishing returns skyrocket.
The more you know... /rollseyes/
still, 15 gb/s out of ddr3 2400 ram is just sad. i expect amd to improve in the next gen apus. the igpus deserve the extra memory bandwidth.
i wonder how cpu overclocking (along with igpu and ram oc) affect the games like skyrim, starcraft and f1. those seemed more memory sensitive.