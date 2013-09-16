Haswell And Richland Memory Scaling: Picking A 16 GB DDR3 Kit

Results: Sandra Latency

Remembering back to this article's introduction, it looks like we’re always just one cycle above a 7.5 nanosecond latency at every frequency setting. That leads us to expect relatively flat scaling in Sandra’s latency test, and the AMD platform nearly complies. The only standout is the high stock latency for G.Skill’s low-cost DDR3-1866.

Intel appears to achieve lower latency with its memory controller compared to AMD, exaggerating the difference between a DDR3-2400 cycle (0.8 ns) and a DDR3-1600 cycle (1.25 ns).