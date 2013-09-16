Haswell And Richland Memory Scaling: Picking A 16 GB DDR3 Kit

Results: Battlefield 3

The AMD platform isn’t stable at the DDR3-2400 settings supported by Adata and Patriot, so we can ignore those two XMP readings and be thankful that Battlefield 3 performs similarly at DDR3-2133. Un-charted DDR3-1600 CAS 11 reached a mere 36 FPS.

Poor Intel. Its fastest desktop integrated graphics engine is so much weaker that its superior memory controller can’t compensate. Battlefield 3 scaling gets squished into a somewhat-playable 33 to 36 frames per second.