Haswell And Richland Memory Scaling: Picking A 16 GB DDR3 Kit

Results: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Surprisingly, the best Skyrim performance is reached by G.Skill’s low-cost RipjawsX DDR3-1866 CAS 10, at least after optimizing it to DDR3-2133 CAS 9. Mushkin’s memory is rated at DDR3-2133 CAS 9 and doesn’t need any further optimizations to reach 49 FPS. Alternatively, the AMD platform’s stability limits eventually cause the Adata and Patriot DDR3-2400 samples to crash after measuring the very same 49 FPS.

The Intel platform is stable at DDR3-2400, but that doesn’t make Skyrim any smoother. Its weak graphics engine performs best with Mushkin’s DDR3-2133 CAS 9.