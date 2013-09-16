Haswell And Richland Memory Scaling: Picking A 16 GB DDR3 Kit

Getting The Most Out Of Richland: Value With A10-6800K

Mushkin, Adata, and Patriot sent the most expensive kits, and all three performed admirably. The problem for Adata and Patriot is that our platform’s integrated GPU became unstable at DDR3-2400. That makes Mushkin’s low-latency DDR3-2133 the preferred solution with AMD’s Richland-based APU.

Performance-based preferences aren’t usually economical, however. A combination of good performance and moderate price puts G.Skills RipjawsX DDR3-1866 CAS 10 on the budget-builder’s short list.