Haswell And Richland Memory Scaling: Picking A 16 GB DDR3 Kit

Adata XPG V2 DDR3-2400

Adata’s part number AX3U2400W8G11-DMV gives you two 8 GB modules in a 16 GB kit rated for DDR3-2400 at CAS 11. Its V2 heat spreaders also push DIMM height to 1.7 inches.

Booting at DDR3-1333 CAS 9, simply selecting the right XMP profile gets most enthusiast-class motherboards to configure its 1.65 V-rated settings. Motherboards that lack overclocking capabilities may not be able to dial in the higher-than-standard voltage, which is why most of those don’t include XMP configuration.

Though AMD does not support Intel Extreme Memory Profiles, many motherboard manufacturers have their own BIOS workarounds to read and configure the module’s information. The above screen shot was taken with an Asus-designed AMD motherboard, which adds XMP configuration through its D.O.C.P. setting.

Adata DRAM carries a lifetime warranty in most countries, reducing coverage to 10 years in Austria, Germany, and France.