System Builder Marathon, Q2 2013: System Value Compared

Results: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Skyrim is the second completely processor-bound game in a row, and the third to suggest that my $2500 machine's hardware is excessive for the titles and settings we're using for comparison. Even the $650 build can do its job, adequately, at 4800x900 and Ultra details. The $1300 machine trails only slightly behind the most expensive build at everything except 4800x900, where it barely edges out the cheap PC.