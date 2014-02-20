Trending

Four Entry-Level Monochrome Laser Printers, Reviewed

By

Benchmark Results

We covered most of our test results in each printer's write-up, but here is the outcome ranking each model against the others.

In the first test, made up of pure text spread across 30 pages, Brother's HL-6180DW wraps up fastest, followed fairly closely by the Xerox. Although nearly 20 seconds separate the first- and last-place finishers, even 68 seconds isn't unreasonable for 30 pages of output.

The bars in our graphics-heavy workload look a lot different. The Brother, Xerox, and Dell printers come fairly close to each other. But HP's lack of on-board memory imposes significant delays in processing the 30 pages. As a result, the LaserJet Pro takes almost six minutes to wrap up.

There's one second between each printer when we time the first page out. The difference is measurable, but not particularly significant.

63 Comments Comment from the forums
  • blackmagnum 20 February 2014 08:13
    Perfect timing for the office upgrade. These laser printers definitely offer better printout/ price ratio compared to ink jets.
    Reply
  • phate1337 20 February 2014 08:27
    Hey, I recommend you try and get your hands on a low end Kyocera desktop printer. as an engineer that has worked on many many brands of printers, scanners and photocopiers, the most reliable by far has to be Kyocera for desktop A4 Mono printers.
    Reply
  • cypeq 20 February 2014 08:59
    For regular desktop printing (that's their goal) any would do, they all well... print, your only guideline should be prints per month, if you want proper durability of device.
    Reply
  • Achoo22 20 February 2014 09:15
    The Dell sometimes goes on sale - I've seen it drop well below $100 in the past, including free shipping. I've used lots of devices from Brother in the past, and their drivers tend to be among the worst in the business in terms of stability and OS support. When Windows 9/Ubuntu Next/Plan9/whatever comes out, don't be shocked if you're without print services for a while. Being able to hold a whole ream of paper at once is pretty awesome, though, and means an awful lot more in practice than shaving a few seconds off of a print job.
    Reply
  • Someone Somewhere 20 February 2014 09:26
    Would be nice if you'd posted the toner cartridge sizes and costs, too. Many budget lasers come with cartridges only in the ~700 page range, which is better than an inkjet but still relatively small.
    Reply
  • XGrabMyY 20 February 2014 10:18
    My favorite entry level laser printer is by far the 2270DW by Brother. I can buy 6000 page yield cartridges for about 12.50USD, and they last for that long. It is unreal how much value you get for a 90-120USD printer (I spent about 90 to a 100 for each of my two) and they duplex and have wireless printing - super easy to setup AND Brother even supports Windows 8/8.1 RT. You really can't ask for anything better!
    Reply
  • amk-aka-Phantom 20 February 2014 12:04
    As a sysadmin with dozens of Ubuntu systems under control, the choice is easy. HP, because it's the only thing that's decently supported :D (And use 3rd party cartridges to avoid being ripped off by HP)
    Reply
  • Someone Somewhere 20 February 2014 12:13
    Printing works fine on both my Brother and HP network printers, on Ubuntu and Windows. Never had driver issues with either.
    Reply
  • bloody llama 20 February 2014 12:22
    The article doesn't mention anything about longevity or ease of repair on these printers. I understand that it is somewhat outside the scope of a simple review, but my experience with laser printers has lead me to believe that the brother printers last much longer and are much easier to repair over the long haul. Try letting an office of real estate agents abuse one for a decade and that gets real important.
    Reply
  • vaughn2k 20 February 2014 13:49
    In the Philippines, we have this Brother Printer HL-1110 (http://welcome.brother.com/ph-en/products-services/printers/hl-1110.tab1.html), costs U$67.0 and can print 21ppm. ;)
    Reply