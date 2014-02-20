Four Entry-Level Monochrome Laser Printers, Reviewed

Benchmark Results

We covered most of our test results in each printer's write-up, but here is the outcome ranking each model against the others.

In the first test, made up of pure text spread across 30 pages, Brother's HL-6180DW wraps up fastest, followed fairly closely by the Xerox. Although nearly 20 seconds separate the first- and last-place finishers, even 68 seconds isn't unreasonable for 30 pages of output.

The bars in our graphics-heavy workload look a lot different. The Brother, Xerox, and Dell printers come fairly close to each other. But HP's lack of on-board memory imposes significant delays in processing the 30 pages. As a result, the LaserJet Pro takes almost six minutes to wrap up.

There's one second between each printer when we time the first page out. The difference is measurable, but not particularly significant.