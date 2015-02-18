Monoprice CrystalPro 28-Inch 4K Monitor Review

Results: Color Gamut And Performance

The default gamut response is pretty much the same as the other 28-inch UHD/TN displays we’ve tested. Green, yellow, magenta and cyan are nearly perfect, while red is under-saturated and blue is over-saturated. When a manufacturer uses an off-the-shelf panel, there isn’t a lot that can be done with its color gamut, especially if a primary doesn’t quite reach the triangle's edge. At this point, a grayscale calibration helps improve things, though ultimately a software LUT is the only way to do better.

We’ll skip showing you the sRGB mode chart because, aside from a slightly greener white point, it looks exactly the same. The best gamut result comes with an instrumented calibration in User mode.

Here’s the user mode after a grayscale calibration. The biggest improvement is in the color luminance levels, which are now close to perfect. The drop in 80- and 100-percent blue is forgivable because it makes up for the over-saturation at those points. Blue has the only visible errors and they are slight.

Now we return to the comparison group:

All of the screens in our group turn in similar color gamut results. The difference between 1.72 and 2.07dE is quite small and most certainly not visible. It’s good to see value-priced displays exhibit such solid accuracy. In the case of the CrystalPro, the error goes from 2.83 1.97dE. It's a small, yet worthwhile gain. So, even without a calibration, it delivers excellent color accuracy and quality.

Gamut Volume: Adobe RGB 1998 And sRGB

The Monoprice comes pretty close to the 100-percent sRGB mark. Even though it delivers a little bonus in the blue primary, it falls short in red. We’d have no trouble recommending this as a secondary display for professional use, especially if you can fix the small flaws with a LUT calibration.