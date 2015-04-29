Monoprice G-Pro 30-Inch 120Hz IPS Gaming Monitor Review

Results: Brightness And Contrast

To read about our monitor tests in-depth, please check out Display Testing Explained: How We Test Monitors and TVs. Brightness and Contrast testing is covered on page two.

Uncalibrated – Maximum Backlight Level

Since the G-Pro 120Hz covers multiple segments (jumbo, gaming and wide-gamut), we’re including a broader mix in today’s comparison group. We have the recently-reviewed 30” IPS-LED screen from Monoprice along with the DoubleSight DS-309W 30-inch. Both are 16:10 with wide-gamut color. Also in the mix is Overlord's Tempest X270OC, the only other fast-refresh IPS display we’ve tested. Rounding out the field are two purpose-built gaming displays: BenQ’s G-Sync-capable XL2420G and LG’s 144Hz 24GM77.

Monoprice rates the G-Pro at 350cd/m2 but our sample measures slightly over 300. This isn’t a deal-breaker unless you really need a lot of output. There is no motion-blur reduction option to dim the picture, so the extra light probably isn’t necessary in most applications.

A max black level of .3543cd/m2 is an average result, putting the G-Pro mid-pack. The Overlord is on top due to its dimmer backlight and slightly higher overall contrast.

We’d like to see a little more contrast in a gaming monitor. This result does tell us that Monoprice is using a higher-quality panel for its 30-inch gaming screen though. Considering the G-Pro’s price premium, that’s a good thing. But for IPS fans, the Overlord 27-inch display provides slightly better contrast and black levels.

Uncalibrated – Minimum Backlight Level

The backlight control takes the image down to a level that's too dark for our tastes. Remember that the brightness slider works backwards; you have to lower it to raise output. To see 50cd/m2, set it on 90.

A dim backlight always produces great black levels. If you can deal with a fairly dark image, you’ll be rewarded with deep blacks and great shadow detail. It’ll just be difficult to see.

Contrast stays pretty consistent throughout the backlight’s range, with only a four-percent drop from maximum to minimum. This means the brightness control is correctly modulating the backlight and not affecting other image parameters.

After Calibration to 200cd/m2

The calibrated black level is also mid-pack. You can see that the two TN screens offer the best contrast, followed closely by the Overlord X270OC. You’re not giving up too much performance by going with the jumbo G-Pro display, though.

The final number takes a small hit because we had to lower the contrast control one click to tighten up grayscale accuracy. It represents a 10-percent drop from the max result. That's not too bad; it's still comparable to the competition, blowing away the other two 30-inch monitors.

ANSI Contrast Ratio

Given our contrast results so far, the ANSI test looks pretty good. If not for a hotspot in the lower-right corner, it would be even better. We’re still satisfied with the quality of this LG-based panel, and feel it has solid image quality and provides a good sense of depth.