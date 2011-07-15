Hands-On: A Second mSATA-Based SSD Emerges

Comparison Table And Benchmark Setup
|Manufacturer
|Samsung
|Samsung
|Family
|PM810
|PM810
|Model Number
|MZMPA064HMDR
|MZ5PA256HMDR
|Capacity
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Flash Type
|MLC
|MLC
|Controller
|Samsung MAX
|Samsung MAX
|Form Factor
|mSATA
|2.5"
|Interface
|SATA 3 Gb/s
|SATA 3 Gb/s
|Cache (MB)
|128 MB
|128 MB
|NCQ
|yes
|yes
|Height
|3 mm
|9.5 mm
|MTBF
|Unknown
|1 500 000 hours
|Operating Temperature
|0-70°C
|0-70°C
|System Hardware
|Hardware
|Details
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-920 (45 nm, 2.66 GHz, 4x 512 KB L2 Cache, 8 MB L3 Cache)
|Motherboard
|Supermicro X8SAX
|(Socket 1366)
|Revision: 1.0, Chipset Intel X58 + ICH10R, BIOS: 1.0B
|RAM
|3 x 1 GB DDR3-1333 Corsair CM3X1024-1333C9DHX
|HDD
|Seagate NL35 400 GB, ST3400832NS, 7200 RPM, SATA 1.5Gb/s, 8 MB Cache
|Power Supply
|OCZ EliteXstream 800 W, OCZ800EXS-EU
|Performance Measurements
|h2benchw 3.16 PCMark Vantage 1.0.2.0
|I/O Performance
|IOMeter 2008.08.18 Fileserver-Benchmark Webserver-Benchmark Database-Benchmark Workstation-Benchmark Streaming Reads Streaming Writes 4k Random Reads 4k Random Writes
|System Software & Drivers
|Operating System
|Windows 7 Ultimate
If available, test results include hard drive performance data to facilitate a direct comparison between the two SSD types (mSATA versus 2.5”), and hard drives in the 3.5” and 2.5” form factor. Unfortunately, our lab in Germany did not have an Intel 310 SSD available to generate directly comparable performance numbers.