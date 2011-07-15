Hands-On: A Second mSATA-Based SSD Emerges

Comparison Table And Benchmark Setup

Manufacturer Samsung Samsung Family PM810 PM810 Model Number MZMPA064HMDR MZ5PA256HMDR Capacity 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB Flash Type MLC MLC Controller Samsung MAX Samsung MAX Form Factor mSATA 2.5" Interface SATA 3 Gb/s SATA 3 Gb/s Cache (MB) 128 MB 128 MB NCQ yes yes Height 3 mm 9.5 mm MTBF Unknown 1 500 000 hours Operating Temperature 0-70°C 0-70°C

System Hardware Hardware Details CPU Intel Core i7-920 (45 nm, 2.66 GHz, 4x 512 KB L2 Cache, 8 MB L3 Cache) Motherboard Supermicro X8SAX (Socket 1366) Revision: 1.0, Chipset Intel X58 + ICH10R, BIOS: 1.0B RAM 3 x 1 GB DDR3-1333 Corsair CM3X1024-1333C9DHX HDD Seagate NL35 400 GB, ST3400832NS, 7200 RPM, SATA 1.5Gb/s, 8 MB Cache Power Supply OCZ EliteXstream 800 W, OCZ800EXS-EU Performance Measurements h2benchw 3.16 PCMark Vantage 1.0.2.0 I/O Performance IOMeter 2008.08.18 Fileserver-Benchmark Webserver-Benchmark Database-Benchmark Workstation-Benchmark Streaming Reads Streaming Writes 4k Random Reads 4k Random Writes System Software & Drivers Operating System Windows 7 Ultimate

If available, test results include hard drive performance data to facilitate a direct comparison between the two SSD types (mSATA versus 2.5”), and hard drives in the 3.5” and 2.5” form factor. Unfortunately, our lab in Germany did not have an Intel 310 SSD available to generate directly comparable performance numbers.