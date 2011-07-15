Hands-On: A Second mSATA-Based SSD Emerges

Benchmark Results: Access Time And I/O Performance

Access times are hardly relevant on SSDs, but they are important on hard drives. Repositioning the read/write head consumes precious time, which you can clearly see in the results. This latency is effectively removed on the SSDs.

Although neither of the two SSD products was designed for server workloads, they show off just how much faster SSDs can be. Getting 20x more I/O operations per seconds is not unusual. We can also see very clearly that the mSATA design by Samsung suffers from the fact that only four of its eight available channels are populated with NAND flash chips.