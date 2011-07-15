Hands-On: A Second mSATA-Based SSD Emerges

Benchmark Results: Sequential Read/Write

This benchmark shows us the typical throughput performance that can be measured when reading or writing a large stream of data from or to the devices. Typical 3.5” hard drives spinning at 7200 RPM typically reach 120-150 MB/s, while 2.5” drives are somewhere between 90 and 115 MB/s.

The mSATA device is capable of delivering similar maximum throughput as the PM810 2.5” drive, despite the fact that it employs twice as many NAND flash channels. In retrospect, this shouldn't be too much of a surprise; the bottleneck appears to be controller- or interface-based, and not related to available bandwidth from the memory itself.

The results are a bit different when it comes to writes, but 173 MB/s still is a respectable result for a device with only 64 GB of NAND flash across four channels. Comparable drives, such as the Intel 310, do not reach this level of write throughput. The Intel drive tops out at just over 80 MB/s, which can actually be beaten by many mechanical hard drives.