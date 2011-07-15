Hands-On: A Second mSATA-Based SSD Emerges

Benchmark Results: Random Reads/Writes

512 KB Random Reads/Writes

Random read throughput with 512 KB blocks is solid in both form factors.

Write performance is better on the eight-channel PM810 drive, as it has more available aggregate throughput compared to the four-channel mSATA drive.

4 KB Random Reads/Writes

Random read performance with 4 KB blocks is equally fast on the mSATA drive compared to the 2.5” model. However, performance isn’t very good at all here using a queue depth of one. It really takes a more concurrent load for the Samsung controller to hit its stride.

In that case, both drives deliver results that are eight times higher, as the controller maximizes throughput by better-utilizing all available flash memory channels.

Writes at a queue depth of one are immediately faster than reads because of the controller’s option to distribute write data across the flash channels. Increasing the queue depth has different impact on the two SSD types.

The eight-channel PM810 in a 2.5" form factor can effectively increase throughput, while the four-channel mSATA drive drops performance. However, such a workload is not very common on desktop PCs. Anything between one and four, and sometimes up to eight pending commands is what we most often see on consumer systems.