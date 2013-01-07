Round-Up: 10 mSATA SSDs From Adata, Crucial, Mushkin, And OCZ

Test Setup And Benchmarks

Although we see Ultrabooks (and other thin and light form factors) as the most likely beneficiaries of mSATA space savings, they don't make great benchmarking platforms for swapping drives in and out. So, we're using an mSATA-to-SATA adapter on our desktop test bed. There is no performance penalty associated with this configuration, since the adapter simply changes the physical interface, not the signaling. As a side benefit, this setup lets us compare mSATA-based drives to larger 2.5" SATA-based SSDs without introducing any other variables.

Test Hardware Processor Intel Core i5-2400 (Sandy Bridge), 32 nm, 3.1 GHz, LGA 1155, 6 MB Shared L3, Turbo Boost Enabled Motherboard Gigabyte G1.Sniper M3 Memory Kingston Hyper-X 8 GB (2 x 4 GB) DDR3-1333 @ DDR3-1333, 1.5 V System Drive OCZ Vertex 3 240 GB SATA 6Gb/s Tested Drives Adata XPG SX300 64 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: - Adata XPG SX300 128 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: - Adata XPG SX300 256 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: - Crucial m4 mSATA 64 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: - Crucial m4 mSATA 128 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: - Crucial m4 mSATA 256 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: - Mushkin Atlas m4 mSATA 60 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: - Mushkin Atlas m4 mSATA 120 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: - Mushkin Atlas m4 mSATA 240 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: - OCZ Nocti 120 GB GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: - Intel SSD 310 80 GB SATA 3Gb/s, Firmware: - Intel SSD 320 300 GB SATA 3Gb/s, Firmware: 1.92 Intel SSD 320 80 GB SATA 3Gb/s, Firmware: 1.92 Intel SSD 330 180 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 300i Intel SSD 330 120 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 300i Samsung 830 256 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: CXMO Samsung 830 64 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: CXMO Crucial m4 256 GB SATA 6Gb/s Firmware: 0309 Crucial m4 64 GB SATA 6Gb/s Firmware: 0009 OCZ Vertex 3 240 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 2.15 OCZ Vertex 3 120 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 2.22 OCZ Vertex 3 60 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 2.15 OCZ Agility 3 240 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 2.22 OCZ Agility 3 120 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 2.22 OCZ Agility 3 60 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 2.22 OCZ Vertex 4 256 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 1.5 OCZ Agility 4 256 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 1.5 OCZ Agility 4 128 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 1.5 OCZ Vertex 4 64 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 1.5 Graphics Palit GeForce GTX 460 1 GB Power Supply Seasonic 760 W, 80 PLUS Gold System Software and Drivers Operating System Windows 7 x64 Ultimate DirectX DirectX 11 Driver Graphics: Nvidia 270.61 RST: 10.6.0.1002 Virtu: 1.1.101