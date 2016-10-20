MSI Aegis X Mini-ITX Barebones Gaming PC Review

Setting Up The Comparison

It’s been a while since we’ve reviewed a barebones PC, and all of the old data uses older hardware. MSI Aegis X is thus compared to current hardware as both a motherboard and a case/power supply combo.

Comparison Motherboards

MSI Aegis X Fatal1ty Z170 Gaming-ITX/ac PCB Revision 1.0 1.03 Chipset Z170 Z170 Voltage Regulator 5 Phases 8 Phases 100.0 MHz BCLK 100.0 (+0.00%) 100.0 (+0.00%) I/O Panel Connectors P/S 2 1 1 USB 3.0/3.1 6x 5 Gbps Type A 10Gbps Type C (1) Type A (1) 6x 5 Gbps Type A USB 2.0 2 None Network 1 1 eSATA None None CLR_CMOS Button None 1 Digital Audio Out Optical Optical Digital Audio In None None Analog Audio 5 3 Video 1x HDMI 2x HDMI, 1x DisplayPort Other Devices 2x Wi-Fi Antenna 2x Wi-Fi Antenna Internal Interfaces PCIe 3.0 x16 1 1 PCIe 3.0 x1 / x4 1x half-mini PCIe (filled) 1x half-mini PCIe (filled) USB 3.0/3.1 1 (2-ports) 1 (2-ports) USB 2.0 None 1 (2-ports) SATA 6.0 Gb/s 4 6 (Shares 2x SATA-E, 1x M.2) SATA Express None 1 (Uses 2x SATA) M.2 Interfaces (Transfer Modes) 2x PCIe 3.0 x4 1x PCIe 3.0 x4 / SATA 6Gbps (1x SATA-E, 2x SATA shared) 4-Pin Fan 2 3 3-Pin Fan 1 None FP-Audio 1 1 S/PDIF I/O None None Internal Buttons None None Internal Switch None None Diagnostics Panel None None Other Devices None None Mass Storage Controllers Chipset SATA 4x SATA 6 Gbps 6x SATA 6 Gbps (Includes M.2, SATA-E) Chipset RAID Modes 0, 1, 5, 10 0, 1, 5, 10 Add-In SATA None None USB 3.1 10Gbps None ASM1142 PCIe (2x Rear Panel Ports) Networking Primary LAN Killer e2400 PCIe WGI219V PHY Secondary LAN None None WiFi Killer Wireless-AC 1435: 802.11ac dual-band + BT 4.1 BCM4352 PCIe: 802.11ac dual-band + BT 4.0 Bluetooth By Killer 1435 combo By BCM4352 combo Audio HD Audio Codec ALC1150 ALC1150 DDL/DTS Connect None DTS Connect Warranty One Year Three Years

The design of MSI’s Aegis X presents somewhat of a challenge to case selection capabilities, as we haven’t tested a riser-card case specifically designed to cool gaming graphics cards since the original ASRock M8 of 2013. Nearly the same height as the Aegis X, Corsair’s Graphite 380T is the smallest gaming case we had on hand.

To help demo its Aegix X, MSI included a pair of Toshiba 128GB M.2 drives in RAID 0. Unfortunately, our comparison system doesn't have two M.2 slots. A recent upgrade in our test software suite made this the perfect time to switch to our new test drive, which is a single 256GB version of the drives MSI had included. Retail-boxed Toshiba NVMe M.2 drives come with a PCIe adapter card that we wouldn't need, and are sold under the OCZ brand.

MSI also included its GTX 1080 Armor OC for the demo, and with all those other changes to the system configuration I ran out of excuses not to upgrade. It's both more powerful and shorter than the GTX 970 we were previously using.

Comparison Cases

MSI Aegis X Corsair Graphite 380T Height 14.8" (37.6 cm) 14.1" (35.8 cm) Width 6.5" (16.5 cm) 11.5" (29.2 cm) Depth 17.1" (43.4 cm) 15.5" (39.3 cm) Space Above Motherboard N/A 5.9" (15.0 cm) Card Length 11.8" (30.0 cm) 11.8" (30.0 cm) Weight 19.7 lbs (9.0 kg) 12.3 lbs (5.6 kg) Cooling Front Fans (alternatives) 1x 80 x 15mm (None) 1x 200mm (1x 140 / 2x 120mm) Rear Fans (alternatives) 1x 92mm (on bottom) (None) 1x 120mm (None) Top Fans (alternatives) None (None) None (None) Left Side (alternatives) None (None) None (None) Right Side (alternatives) None (None) None (2x 120mm) Drive Bays 5.25" External 1x Slim ODD (Filled) None 3.5" External None None 3.5" Internal Two Two 2.5" Internal One 2 +2* Card Slots Two Two Front Panel Front USB 3.0/3.1 1x 10 Gbps Type C 2x 5 Gbps Type A Two USB 2.0 None None Audio Head/mic Head/mic Fan Control Motherboard Three Speed Manual Other Turbo Button None Noise Damping Sides None None Top None None Front None None Other Features Integrated 92mm CLLC Integrated 600W PSU H-L GUD0N Ultra Slim 8X DVDRW ASM1142 USB 3.1 10 Gbps None

We used the same CPU cooler in both systems to make the thermal comparison as fair as possible, but how do we price that cooler if it’s not sold separately? Fortunately, the model it’s based on is available on eBay for $85.

Finished Test Configurations

MSI Aegis X ASRock/Corsair Mini PC Case MSI Aegis X Corsair Graphite 380T Motherboard MSI Aegis X ASRock Fatal1ty Z170 Gaming-ITX/ac CPU Cooler MSI Aegis X Asetek 545LC Optical H-L GUD0N Ultra Slim 8X DVDRW Not Supported Power FSP600-40UGSBE: 600W, 1U, 80 PLUS Silver CORSAIR AX860i: 860W Modular, ATX12V v2.3, 80 PLUS Platinum Baseline Price $500 $600 Processor Intel Core i7-6700K: Up to 4.20 GHz, Four Cores, 8 MB Cache Memory 2x Hynix HMA41GS6AFR8N-TF: DDR4-2133 C15, 2x 8GB (16GB) Patriot PVE416G320C6KGY at DDR4-2133 C15 Defaults, 16GB (2x 8GB) Graphics MSI GTX 1080 Armor OC: GeForce GTX1080, 1658-1797 MHz GPU, GDDR5X-10008 System Drive TOSHIBA OCZ RD400 256GB NVMe 1.1b SSD

We could have reduced our theoretical build tally by over $100 through the purchase of a lower capacity power supply, but re-using an old high-end unit that we already had on hand saved us actual money. New system builders could potentially get the ASRock/Corsair baseline configuration down to $400 if they chose a cheaper motherboard model as well, or even push overclocking potential on the expensive setup by starting off with a larger cooler. Of course they’d give up the slenderness of the Aegis X in the process along with a couple of its special features. Then again, we’ve recently seen the Aegis X at a promotional price of $360, and not everyone is die-hard concerning overclocking. Because of the plethora of pricing and configuration options, our conclusion will speak only in general terms concerning Aegis X value.