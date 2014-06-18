MSI GT60 2PC Dominator Review: A Fast Notebook With Battery Boost

GT60 2PC Dominator Software

MSI GX60 Review: Radeon HD 7970M In A $1,200 Notebook! set the standard for discussing MSI’s latest notebook features, but it doesn't leave much for me to add, considering the GT60 is only a slight variation. I really wanted to focus on the differences (internal components) and anything that Stephen might have left out.

There is, for example, MSI’s Steel Series engine. This software allows users to set macros and control lighting colors in three zones.

MSI also includes a notebook-optimized version of its system management software, called Dragon Gaming Center. From here, we find a few monitoring utilities and several shortcuts, including one for a six-month subscription to XSplit Gamecaster (an approximate $30 value).

MSI also adds a SoundBlaster Cinema license to the Realtek audio codec, allowing users to manipulate positional audio, tone, and fidelity to suit their application.

Since the GT60 2PC Dominator has both Killer NIC and Killer Wireless controllers, both are found in an MSI-branded version of its packet-prioritization software.