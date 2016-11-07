NEC EA275WMi 27-inch QHD IPS Monitor Review

Viewing Angles, Uniformity, Response & Lag
The EA275WMi has some of the best off-axis image quality we’ve seen outside of an AHVA panel. The side view shows only a slight output reduction and a miniscule color shift to blue. From the top, gamma hold up well, though the red tint and light falloff are a bit more obvious. From normal viewing angles and distances, this is one of the best monitors we’ve seen to date.
Screen Uniformity
We expect a premium-priced monitor like the EA275WMi to have excellent screen uniformity right out of the box. NEC still includes a compensation feature and it does improve our test results, but the contrast and output reduction that comes in the bargain may be an issue for some users. You can see by our measurements that black level is largely unaffected. You won’t see a difference between 6.44 and 5.41%. Our sample shows no bleed or glow whatsoever.
In the white field test we recorded similar results except that the compensation reduced aberrations to a tiny 2.03%. If you need absolute perfection, the feature certainly works as advertised.
In the color test, we saw almost no difference between the two settings. Our meter actually measured a slightly higher range of DeltaE values but neither result is close to the visibility threshold. The EA275WMi sample we received demonstrates superb performance and quality control. We have no data for the PB278Q because its review pre-dates our color uniformity testing.
Pixel Response & Input Lag
With the ControlSync feature, we thought the EA275WMi might be a great choice for gaming with a multi-display setup. Unfortunately, there is a little too much input lag for those with quick reflexes. Casual gamers will be satisfied with this display but first-person shooter titles with fast action will be a little less satisfying. Screen draw is as expected for a 60Hz IPS panel, so motion blur isn’t really a problem in any case. Of course, a 27" QHD monitor at this particular price point isn’t likely to be on many player’s short lists.
Both of my EA231wmi monitors died just after the 3 year warranty expired.
and despite what the gaming sites say, its great for games and movies, general use..and the occasional photo
https://www.amazon.com/Philips-Computer-Monitor-3840x2160-Truevision/dp/B00UBCVY02/
It may not be the best monitor, but its a 40 inch 4k monitor.
Honestly Im toying with the idea of a 2 monitor setup myself, something massive for every day use, 40-50 inch 4k, especially if i can get 10 bit and a fantastic contrast ratio, and then something for more demanding things like gaming
also, 8k is never going to be a thing, at least till its so trivial to make the panels it just out right replaces 4k for the same price. 4k looks amazing in a store, when you are up close, you see the crispness, but then put the 50-60 inch tv 7-10 feet away from you and that 1080p tv right next to it looks the same for far less money., the same will be true for 8k, on a computer, there is a practical benefit for photographers, artists, people who work with video, but for the normal person they ui scale their crap up the monitor looks the same as the old one maybe a bit crisper in areas, but it takes 4 times the hardware to run it even idle.
the next thing that will push monitors forward is oled, possibly quantum dot if they emit their own light, don't know enough to make a call there. Not sure if you know this, but contrast is the number 1 thing that determines how good a monitor looks ot normal people, nothing else matters so long as its at least tn quality, but contrast is king. its funny to me how much manufactures lie on boxes for this too, had an argument with someone who claimed his 3000:1 monitor was worse then his apple 5k, and i had to dig up a review for his monitor where they did the contrast test and not just put out a press release, turns out that his monitor was actually about 800:1 and apple is around 1250:1
contrast ratio is what will push sales of tvs and monitors next, and it will be oled or qd that do it. and you want the normal people to adopt things enmass, just because that drives the price down faster.