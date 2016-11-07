NEC EA275WMi 27-inch QHD IPS Monitor Review

Viewing Angles, Uniformity, Response & Lag

The EA275WMi has some of the best off-axis image quality we’ve seen outside of an AHVA panel. The side view shows only a slight output reduction and a miniscule color shift to blue. From the top, gamma hold up well, though the red tint and light falloff are a bit more obvious. From normal viewing angles and distances, this is one of the best monitors we’ve seen to date.

Screen Uniformity

We expect a premium-priced monitor like the EA275WMi to have excellent screen uniformity right out of the box. NEC still includes a compensation feature and it does improve our test results, but the contrast and output reduction that comes in the bargain may be an issue for some users. You can see by our measurements that black level is largely unaffected. You won’t see a difference between 6.44 and 5.41%. Our sample shows no bleed or glow whatsoever.

In the white field test we recorded similar results except that the compensation reduced aberrations to a tiny 2.03%. If you need absolute perfection, the feature certainly works as advertised.

In the color test, we saw almost no difference between the two settings. Our meter actually measured a slightly higher range of DeltaE values but neither result is close to the visibility threshold. The EA275WMi sample we received demonstrates superb performance and quality control. We have no data for the PB278Q because its review pre-dates our color uniformity testing.

Pixel Response & Input Lag

With the ControlSync feature, we thought the EA275WMi might be a great choice for gaming with a multi-display setup. Unfortunately, there is a little too much input lag for those with quick reflexes. Casual gamers will be satisfied with this display but first-person shooter titles with fast action will be a little less satisfying. Screen draw is as expected for a 60Hz IPS panel, so motion blur isn’t really a problem in any case. Of course, a 27" QHD monitor at this particular price point isn’t likely to be on many player’s short lists.