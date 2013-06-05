Kaser Net'sPC2 YF810-8G Review: $100 For An Android Nettop?

Test System Specs And Benchmark Suite

Test System Specs

Starting at the lowest end of the price ladder, we have a fellow Android-based device. While it recently disappeared from the market, just last month you could purchase LG's Optimus Slider for only $50. Though this entry-level burner sports slightly lower system specs than the Kaser, along with an older version of Android (v2.3, or “Gingerbread”), it does come with a screen. Plus, you could purchase two for the price of one Net'sPC2.

LG Optimus Slider System Specs Operating System Google Android 2.3 "Gingerbread" SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon S1 CPU Core Qualcomm MSM7627 (single-core) @ 800 MHz GPU Core Qualcomm Adreno 200 Memory 512 MB RAM Storage 512 MB (<256 MB usable) Display 3.2" Capacitive LCD @ 320x480 Price $50 (recently discontinued)

Moving up the price ladder, we have a circa-2007 Athlon X2-based office PC. This system is indicative of the lowliest PCs in operation today that are still capable of running modern benchmarks. As far as price goes, you could purchase an entire setup from this era for around $100, give or take, so it’s about the same cost as the Kaser Net'sPC2 YF810-8G...that is, if you don’t already own a similar system.

Vista-era Home/Office PC System Specs Operating System Microsoft Windows Vista Home Premium (64-bit) CPU AMD Athlon 64 X2 3800+ @ 2.0 GHz (dual-core) Motherboard Biostar NF61S-M2 TE Memory 2 GB DDR2 @ 800 MHz (1 x 2 GB) Graphics Nvidia GeForce 6100 (integrated) Storage Seagate Barracuda 7200.12 500 GB SATA 3Gb/s, 7200 RPM, 16 MB Cache Price ~$100 (used)

Also at $100, we have the Kaser Net'sPC2 YF810-8G. Keep in mind that the Kaser does not include a display, so tack on the cost of a monitor or TV to connect it to.

Kaser Net's2PC YF810-8G System Specs Operating System Google Android 4.0.4 "Ice Cream Sandwich" SoC Allwinner A10 CPU Core ARM Cortex-A8 @ 1.0 GHz (single-core) GPU Core ARM Mali-400 MP Memory 512 MB DDR3 @ 800 MHz Storage 8 GB 25nm Asynchronous NAND Flash Price $100

We have two complete systems at the $200 price point: another Android-based device and a first-gen netbook. Doubling down on the Kaser’s $100 price tag gets you either the award-winning Google Nexus 7 or a used Dell Mini 10v. While early netbooks can be had for cheaper, due to the fact that this model is uniquely capable of running OS X, the first-gen Dell Mini 10v is holding its value quite well on the used market.

Google Nexus 7 Operating System Google Android 4.2.2 "Jelly Bean" SoC Nvidia Tegra 3 T30L CPU Core ARM Cortex-A9 @ 1.2 GHz (quad-core) GPU Core Nvidia ULP GeForce @ 416 MHz Memory 1 GB DDR3 @ 1333 MHz Storage 8 GB Display 7" Capacitive IPS LCD @ 1280x800 Price $200

Once again, keep in mind that, unlike the Kaser, both the Nexus 7 and Dell Mini 10v include a screen in their price tags.

Dell Inspiron Mini 10v (1011) System Specs Operating System Microsoft Windows 7 Starter (32-bit) CPU Intel Atom N270 @ 1.6 GHz (single-core) Memory 1 GB DDR2 @ 533 MHz Graphics Intel GMA 950 (integrated) Storage 160 GB 5,400 RPM HDD Display 10.1" LCD @ 1024x600 Price ~$200 (used)

Apple’s iconic iPad also makes an appearance in order to provide a common frame of reference. We chose the iPad 2 because its performance numbers are nearly identical to the iPad 3 and iPad Mini, leaving even more room for comparison.

Apple iPad 2 System Specs Operating System Apple iOS 6.1.3 SoC Apple A5 CPU Core ARM Cortex-A9 @ 1.0 GHz (dual-core) GPU Core PowerVR SGX545MP2 (dual-core) Memory 512 MB LP-DDR2 @ 1066 MHz Storage 16 GB Display 9.7" XGA LCD @ 1024x768 Price $400

Finally, at the high-end of the price spectrum we have a roughly $1,000 mid-high range enthusiast PC. At ten times the cost of the Kaser, our Web Browser Grand Prix test system will serve to show the real performance divide between the traditional PC and its would-be usurpers on common ground: Web browsing.

Web Browser Grand Prix Test System Specs Operating System Microsoft Windows 8 (64-bit) CPU Intel Core i5-2500K @ 3.3 GHz (quad-core) Motherboard Gigabyte GA-Z68XP-UD3 (F10 BIOS) Memory 8 GB Crucial DDR3 @ 1,333 MT/s (2 x 4 GB) Graphics Asus GeForce GTX 560 Ti 1 GB GDDR5 (PCIe 2.0 x16) Storage Seagate Barracuda 7200.12 500 GB SATA 3Gb/s, 7,200 RPM, 16 MB Cache Price ~$1,000

So, that’s an Android burner at half the cost of the Kaser, a PC that you likely already own valued at ~$100, the Nexus 7 and a first-gen netbook at twice the price, the iPad 2/3/Mini between three and five times the cost, and a $1,000 modern desktop PC.

Benchmark Suite

As somewhat of a cross-over device, we had to go with fully cross-platform tests in order to compare the Kaser to that x86 box already attached to your desktop monitor.

System Benchmarks Primate Labs Geekbench v2.4.3 Graphics Benchmarks FutureMark 3DMark v1.0 Kishonti GFXBench v2.7 Web Benchmarks EEMBC BrowsingBench Rightware BrowserMark v2.0 Futuremark Peacekeeper v2.0 Principled Technologies WebXPRT 2013 Impact HTML5 Benchmark

Without further ado, let’s get testing!