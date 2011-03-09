External Battery Roundup: Stay Away From The Wall Socket

The Contenders: Specifications

Need More Battery Life?

We are listing the total capacity of the batteries here, but we want to point out this isn't always an apples-to-apples comparison. mAh is the SI abbreviation for milliampere-hour. This is a quick and dirty way to compare the relative energy stored in one battery to that of another. However, these comparisons are only useful if you are looking at same battery chemistry.

If you want to think of capacity as how much fuel the battery holds, like a tank of gas, then chemistry is the type of fuel. If you are comparing lithium-ion polymer to nickel-metal hydride batteries, you might as well be talking about diesel and gas-powered cars. Also, think of the huge energy difference between one pound of coal and one pound of uranium. So, the only real metric of a battery's utility is to measure how long it actually runs. In lieu of automobiles and miles per gallon, our benchmark lab tests notebooks and battery life.

Brand Amstar Amstar Brunton Brunton Digipower Model MedXP 140 MedXP 300 Sustain Impel Universal Laptop Battery Chemistry Lithium-Ion Prismatic Lithium-Ion Cylindrical Lithium Polymer Lithium Polymer Lithium-Ion Output Rating - - 60 Wh (19 V @ 3.2 Ah) 60 Wh (19 V @ 3.2 Ah) - Battery Rating - - - - 4400 mAh Battery Capacity 140 Wh 293.04 Wh (14.8 V @ 19.8 Ah) 73 Wh 146 Wh 48.8 Wh (11.1 V @ 4.4 Ah) LCD N Y N N N Battery Guage Y Y Y Y Y Output Cable Length 6' 6' 34" 34" 30" Output Voltages 16, 20 12, 16, 19, 24 12, 16, 19 12, 16, 19 16, 19 Charger (Watts) 90 130 38 38 28 Charger Weight 0.86 1.58 0.41 0.41 0.58 USB ports N 1 1 1 1 Casing Aluminum & Rubber ABS Plastic Rubberized plastic Rubberized plastic Aluminum & ABS plastic Length 10.38" 10.75" 7.25" 7.75" 6.5" Width 8.63" 7.38" 6.75" 3.75" 3.25" Height .56" 1.63" 1.13" 1.13" 1" Weight (lbs) 3.4 5.38 2.38 1.31 1.13 Warranty (years) 6 months 6 months 1 1 1 Warranty on cells 6 months 6 months 1 1 1 Warranty registration N N N N N

Brand Electrovaya Electrovaya Energizer Energizer Lenmar Model PowerPad 95 PowerPad 130 XP8000 XP18000 PPU916 Chemistry SuperPolymer Lithium-Ion SuperPolymer Lithium-Ion Lithium Polymer Lithium Polymer Lithium Polymer Output Rating - - 38 Wh (19 V @ 2.0 Ah) 66.5 Wh (19 V @ 3.5 Ah) - Battery Rating - - 8000 mAh 18 000 mAh - Battery Capacity 95 Wh (15 V @ 6.3 Ah) 130 Wh (15 V @ 8.6 Ah) - - 104.5 Wh (19 V @ 5.5 Ah) LCD LCM LCM N N N Battery Guage Y Y Y Y Y Output Cable Length 27" 27" 26.5" (9 V-12 V), 26.5" (16 V-20 V) 26.5" (9 V-12 V), 26.5" (16 V-20 V) 29.5" Output Voltages 15, 16, 18, 18, 19, 20, 24 15, 16, 18, 18, 19, 20, 24 9-12, 16-20 9-12, 16-20 16, 19 Charger (Watts) - - 60 65 - Charger Weight - - 0.72 0.65 - USB ports 2 2 1 1 1 Casing ABS plastic ABS plastic ABS plastic ABS plastic Aluminum Length 10.63" 10.63" 4.38" 7.13" 7.25" Width 8.25" 8.25" 2.88" 4.88" 4.94" Height .69" .69" .94" .81" .56" Weight (lbs) 2.02 2.38 0.49 1.11 1.15 Warranty (years) 1 1 3 3 1 Warranty on cells 1 1 6 months 6 months 1 Warranty registration N N Required Required N