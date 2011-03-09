External Battery Roundup: Stay Away From The Wall Socket

Digipower Universal Notebook Battery (EBP-NB60)
Digipower's Universal Notebook Battery was a bit hard to track down for several reasons. Digipower is a brand of Mizco Electronics, and our inquiries to the company initially went unanswered. To expedite the process, we pulled this unit from Amazon. As a roundup, this story should reflect the full range of available buying options.
Unfortunately, our initial battery pack turned out to be a dud after one week into testing, which we chalked up to an anomaly. We tried to contact Digipower directly, but there is no phone number listed on its Web site. Furthermore, we submitted multiple messages via the company's comment form that went unanswered.
After tracking down the parent company's head office, we ran into even more issues. We were informed that Digipower wasn't interested in press (whoops) because its products weren't intended for the US market. Instead, it sells into overseas markets like China. The representative promptly informed us that she would hang up within three seconds and requested no further contact. As we were trying to explain our situation, we heard an immediate click. Subsequent efforts to contact the company were unsuccessful.
As a result, we can't really say if we ran into a bad batch from Digipower, or if the company's products are simply as terrible as its customer service. We did try another unit from Amazon, but ran into the same issues. According to a user-based Amazon review, we aren't the only ones experiencing problems with Digipower's Universal Notebook Battery. It just doesn't hold a charge at all beyond the one-week mark.
Unfortunately for Digipower, not only is it actually selling products in the United States, but we're also a global organization reviewing hardware for multiple countries. We take issues with the company's belief that it can ignore press. Good products are good products and bad products are bad products. Until we experience otherwise, this is a bad product supported by a manufacturer that seems to know it's selling garbage.
For the purposes of our quantitative measurements, we're excluding the results of this product due to the limited number of available test runs before it ceased working entirely. This is really unfortunate. The build quality of the aluminum shell is actually pretty good: solid, durable, and with smooth lines. The only thing we didn't like was the On/Off button, which seems to stick and has little to no tactile feedback.
At one point, it is stated that AC adapters have higher voltage than the battery on a notebook so that it can be charged. Then, how can a external battery damage a notebook's electronics with a higher voltage (only if it's too high)?
It is not stated how to set the external battery voltage correctly. What then is the correct voltage? Correct me but I believe the voltage has to be equal that of notebook battery.
it's simple really, AC adapter spit out AC, Batteries spit out DC
If you need to know the voltage required, you just check on your laptop AC adapter or power brick. It is not always the same as the battery.
For instance, a Compaq R3000 has an 18.5 volt AC->DC(120w) power supply and its battery is only 14.5 volts. The voltage regulators in the laptop(in the charging system) it self cut it down to the needed 14.5-15volts to charge the battery.
Also note that the AC adapter does NOT spit out AC it in fact spits out DC(it has a rectifier to convert AC to DC).
As you can see by this picture(you have to click the link), The adapter takes in AC 120V and spits out DC 18.5V. AC is shown with a ~ and DC with a --_---_-- cant make it on here, but you get the point.
http://img269.imageshack.us/img269/1950/powerw.jpg
For my smartphone and MiFi, the XP8000 just can't be beat. 5x runtime guarantees me 20+ hours of 3G broadband and week-long phone use. Being barely bigger than a Blackberry, I can effortlessly stash the XP8000 on my belt, and charge my smartphone while I walk.
The XP18000, on the other hand, was a huge disappointment. Using a Toshiba NB305 netbook, it was incapable of recharging the factory 6-cell battery while powered on, and could not provide 2 full charges while powered off. For my usage scenario, that's a failure, as I plug in the external battery when my netbook hits 3% critical, right before Windows does a force shutdown, allowing me to continue working.
Using this deplete-charge-deplete approach SHOULD allow me 14+ hours of continuous power-on time, except that even the beefy XP18000 couldn't get through 1 netbook charge. Had it been capable of providing one full charge powered on, or two full charges powered off, I would have recommended the XP18000 as well.
http://lgponthemove.blogspot.com/2010/07/accessory-corner-3-energizer-xp18000.html
Just buy an automatic inverter that works for hours with a car battery