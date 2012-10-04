Four 2.5" Hard Drives From 500 GB To 1 TB, Benchmarked

Power And Performance Per Watt
Among the three power-optimized drives, Hitachi's Travelstar 5K1000 draws the least power, followed by Toshiba's MQ01ABD100 and Western Digital's Scorpio Blue WD5000LPVT. The Hitachi Travelstar 7K750, which emphasizes performance, scores worst among the four candidates.
The Travelstar 7K750 leads the streaming performance-per-watt comparison due to its solid sequential performance. The exceptionally power-frugal Toshiba MQ01ABD100 trails closely, in spite of being slower.
In the database-oriented performance-per-watt benchmark, Western Digital's Scorpio Blue WD5000LPVT pulls ahead of its three competitors.
I actually have a Western Digital Scorpio Blue WD10JVPT as the data storage drive in my desktop PC (I use a 64GB SSD as my boot drive) and the reason I went for it is exactly this, i.e. low noise, and I can say that it does deliver on that. It is clearly slower than my old 1TB 3.5" Samsung HDD at 7200RPM with 32MB of cache but I must say that it is noticeably quieter. And the noise difference comes in two flavors, on the one hand the actual noise generated by the drive motor which is clearly noticeable on a 3.5" 7200RPM drive but much less so on a 2.5" 5400RPM, and on the other hand in terms of the drive vibrations which are then passed onto the case to create a very disturbing humming noise even through the rubber vibration insulators I had installed on my old 3.5".
