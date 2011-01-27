Trending

Three 7200 RPM Notebook Hard Drives For 2011

Hard drives aren’t dead yet! And they won’t die out anytime soon. The latest 2.5” drives for notebooks deliver relatively high performance and ample storage for little money.

Test Setup And Throughput Diagrams

System Hardware
HardwareDetails
CPUIntel Core i7-920 (45 nm, 2.66 GHz,1 MB L2 Cache, 8 MB L3 Cache)
Motherboard (Socket 1366)Supermicro X8SAX Revision: 1.0, Chipset: Intel X58 + ICH10R, BIOS: 1.0B
RAM3 x 1 GB DDR3-1333 Corsair CM3X1024-1333C9DHX
HDDSeagate NL35, 400 GB, ST3400832NS, 7200 RPM, SATA 1.5 Gb/s, 8 MB Cache
Power SupplyOCZ EliteXstream 800 W, OCZ800EXS-EU
Benchmarks
Performance Measurementsh2benchw 3.12PCMark Vantage 1.0
I/O PerformanceIOMeter 2006.07.27File server-BenchmarkWeb server-BenchmarkDatabase-BenchmarkWorkstation-BenchmarkStreaming ReadsStreaming Writes
System Software & Drivers
DriverDetails
Operating SystemWindows Vista Ultimate SP1
Intel Chipset DriversChipset Installation Utility 9.1.0.1007
AMD GraphicsRadeon 8.12
Intel Matrix Storage8.7.0.1007

Throughput Diagrams

The diagrams basically translate into the age of the drives. WD’s Scorpio Black has been around for many months now, which results in Samsung and Seagate delivering faster throughput. However, we consider all of these drives fast enough.