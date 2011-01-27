Three 7200 RPM Notebook Hard Drives For 2011

Test Setup And Throughput Diagrams

System Hardware Hardware Details CPU Intel Core i7-920 (45 nm, 2.66 GHz,1 MB L2 Cache, 8 MB L3 Cache) Motherboard (Socket 1366) Supermicro X8SAX Revision: 1.0, Chipset: Intel X58 + ICH10R, BIOS: 1.0B RAM 3 x 1 GB DDR3-1333 Corsair CM3X1024-1333C9DHX HDD Seagate NL35, 400 GB, ST3400832NS, 7200 RPM, SATA 1.5 Gb/s, 8 MB Cache Power Supply OCZ EliteXstream 800 W, OCZ800EXS-EU Benchmarks Performance Measurements h2benchw 3.12PCMark Vantage 1.0 I/O Performance IOMeter 2006.07.27File server-BenchmarkWeb server-BenchmarkDatabase-BenchmarkWorkstation-BenchmarkStreaming ReadsStreaming Writes System Software & Drivers Driver Details Operating System Windows Vista Ultimate SP1 Intel Chipset Drivers Chipset Installation Utility 9.1.0.1007 AMD Graphics Radeon 8.12 Intel Matrix Storage 8.7.0.1007

Throughput Diagrams

The diagrams basically translate into the age of the drives. WD’s Scorpio Black has been around for many months now, which results in Samsung and Seagate delivering faster throughput. However, we consider all of these drives fast enough.