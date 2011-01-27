Three 7200 RPM Notebook Hard Drives For 2011

Test Setup And Throughput Diagrams
|System Hardware
|Hardware
|Details
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-920 (45 nm, 2.66 GHz,1 MB L2 Cache, 8 MB L3 Cache)
|Motherboard (Socket 1366)
|Supermicro X8SAX Revision: 1.0, Chipset: Intel X58 + ICH10R, BIOS: 1.0B
|RAM
|3 x 1 GB DDR3-1333 Corsair CM3X1024-1333C9DHX
|HDD
|Seagate NL35, 400 GB, ST3400832NS, 7200 RPM, SATA 1.5 Gb/s, 8 MB Cache
|Power Supply
|OCZ EliteXstream 800 W, OCZ800EXS-EU
|Benchmarks
|Performance Measurements
|h2benchw 3.12PCMark Vantage 1.0
|I/O Performance
|IOMeter 2006.07.27File server-BenchmarkWeb server-BenchmarkDatabase-BenchmarkWorkstation-BenchmarkStreaming ReadsStreaming Writes
|System Software & Drivers
|Driver
|Operating System
|Windows Vista Ultimate SP1
|Intel Chipset Drivers
|Chipset Installation Utility 9.1.0.1007
|AMD Graphics
|Radeon 8.12
|Intel Matrix Storage
|8.7.0.1007
Throughput Diagrams
The diagrams basically translate into the age of the drives. WD’s Scorpio Black has been around for many months now, which results in Samsung and Seagate delivering faster throughput. However, we consider all of these drives fast enough.