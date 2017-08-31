Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Graphics Card Prices

Trending

The GTX 1070 is based on a GP104 die with 25% of the SMs disabled. It also uses more traditional GDDR5 memory as opposed to the GDDR5X vRAM used on the GTX 1080 and GTX 1080 Ti. Nvidia opted to keep the GPU back-end fully enabled on the GTX 1070, however, which gives it a full 256-bit memory bus and 64 ROPs.


Nvidia GeForce 10-series "Pascal" GPUs

GPUNvidia GeForce GTX 1080 TiNvidia GeForce GTX 1080Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 TiNvidia GeForce GTX 1050Nvidia GeForce GT 1030
CoreGP102GP104GP104GP106GP107GP107GP108
SMs28201510653
Shader Units3584256019201280 (6GB) / 1152 (3GB)768640384
Texture Units22416012080484024
ROPs88646448323216
Transistor Count12 Billion7.2 Billion7.2 Billion4.4 Billion3.3 Billion3.3 Billion1.02 Billion
Base Clock / Boost Clock1480MHz / 1582MHz1607MHz / 1733MHz1506MHz / 1683MHz1506MHz / 1708MHz1290MHz / 1392MHz1354MHz / 1455MHz1227MHz / 1468MHz
MemoryUp To 11GB GDDR5X @ 11Gbps, 352-BitUp To 8GB GDDR5X @ 10Gbps, 256-BitUp To 8GB GDDR5 @ 8Gbps, 256-BitUp To 6GB GDDR5 @ 8Gbps, 192-BitUp To 4GB GDDR5 @ 7Gbps, 128-BitUp To 2GB GDDR5 @ 7Gbps, 128-BitUp To 2GB GDDR5 @ 6Gbps, 64-Bit
TDP250W180W150W120W75W75W30W
Process Node16nm16nm16nm16nm14nm14nm14nm


22 Comments Comment from the forums
  • real810thug 31 August 2017 03:03
    Ok, not really an "article" but more of a list of video cards with referral links. Maybe tomshardware can start a new section called clickbait and put it there, as to not confuse readers looking at articles since this is posted under "articles" on the main page. Nice quick money grab though. I'm sure there will be at least a few suckers who will click those links for you.
  • Poozle 31 August 2017 03:17
    Meh. Its an article to me, a person who is interested in the increasing prices of Nvidia mid range cards such as this. Personally, it tells me a lot about the cards and how well they are selling as well as the mining issue and how long until Volta is released. The face that Pascal is no longer being manufactured to the amount to keep up with pricing tells me that volta is under 6 months away for sure, and I would bet 4 months until its revealed.
  • michaelzehr 31 August 2017 04:21
    I have no complaints about it in part because the headline is completely accurate and the contents were exactly what I expected. If it had said review, or roundup, or something other than prices at the end I might feel differently.
  • bit_user 31 August 2017 05:51
    Could use some plots of price over time. pcpartpicker has those, but only for specific models and not overall trends.
  • derekullo 31 August 2017 06:18
    How dare you place self updating prices for the Nvidia Geforce GTX 1070 in an article about Nvidia Geforce GTX 1070 prices

    That handy chart showing the technical details of all of the Nvidia cards was also completely out of line


    In all seriousness I didn't know the Geforce 1050 and the 1030 were made on a smaller process node than the others.

    Seems odd they would use totally different manufacturing methods for the low end and not just use the worst of the 1060s with the defected areas disabled, but I'm sure they have their reasons.
  • cknobman 31 August 2017 12:58
    No issues with article, title clearly explained its intent.

    Plus I just used these types of articles last month when I built my new rig for price comparisons.
  • spdragoo 31 August 2017 14:14
    Huh, I was thinking those prices seemed kind of high for a 1070...

    Until I saw the prices for Micro Center (http://www.microcenter.com/search/search_results.aspx?N=4294966937+4294840904&NTX=&NTT=&NTK=all&page=1&sortby=pricelow)...

    I guess semi-good news, they actually have RX 570 & 580 cards in stock, & their prices are back to being comparable (RX 570 = 1060 3GB, RX 580 = 1060 6GB). No Vega 56 cards, though, just the Vega 64 air-cooled models (single fan?!? & not on AMD reference cards, but on the partner model!?!)... & at their prices, you can get a 1080TI for the same price (or, get a 1080 for the price of a 1070).
  • IInuyasha74 31 August 2017 19:38
    I'm glad to see that the majority of readers see value in these articles and understand their purpose. We have been creating several of these to assist people with new PC builds, by making it easy to find the best prices on parts online. We hastened production of these GPU price lists due to the shortage, and it does help in keeping an eye on the GPU shortage as well.

    @derekullo: It was surprising when Nvidia announced the use of 12nm transistors in its lower-end 1000 series GPUs. I am curious if the 14nm process offered notable advantages in power consumption and die area over the 16nm process. I suspect it might have, and Nvidia made the decision to go with 14nm on those lower-end GPUs to better serve laptops. I don't have anything to support that idea, but just a thought. It is noteworthy that the 14nm parts do have lower clock speeds than the 16nm parts. Just a general observation.
  • bit_user 31 August 2017 22:06
    Power efficiency (in GFLOPS/W) of the GTX 1050's is actually worse than most of AMD's GPUs, while the GTX 1030 and 1060 match the bottom of their curve at about 32. The 1050 delivers 23 GFLOPS/W, while the 1050 Ti achieves 26. The 1080 is far more efficient, at about 46 GFLOPS/W, though it's usually the bigger GPUs that are most efficient. Vega 56 is AMD's best, at about 40 GFLOPS/W.

    Anyway, this leads me to suspect that the reason for using 14 nm was cost-based, and because GPUs this small aren't so much limited by power or thermals (except in laptops).
  • IInuyasha74 31 August 2017 23:29
    It certainly could be price.
