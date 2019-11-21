Trending

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB Review: Turing Without The RTX

Gaming at 1920 x 1080

By Nvidia’s own suggestion, GeForce GTX 1660 Ti is designed for high performance at 1920 x 1080 with anti-aliasing enabled. Although we found the card’s frame rates to be perfectly playable using higher resolutions, an emphasis on 120+ FPS would keep most gamers using FHD displays at this price point.

On average, GeForce GTX 1660 Ti lands a couple of percentage points away from GeForce GTX 1070 across our suite. We’d make the claim that newer games put the two cards closer together in the benchmarks. However, GeForce GTX 1660 Ti is slightly faster in The Witcher 3, and that’s an almost four-year-old title.

AMD’s Radeon RX Vega 56 beats the new GeForce on average. But it’s also typically quite a bit more expensive.

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation (DX12)

Battlefield V (DX12)

Destiny 2 (DX11)

Far Cry 5 (DX11)

Forza Horizon 4 (DX12)

Grand Theft Auto V (DX11)

Metro: Last Light Redux (DX11)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (DX12)

Tom Clancy’s The Division (DX12)

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon (DX11)

The Witcher 3 (DX11)

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Vulkan)

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • NightHawkRMX 21 November 2019 20:13
    Why the wait? This card is not new
  • Ketchup79 21 November 2019 20:32
    In that review they added a link to this review, which should have been the initial link/review for this post IMO:
    https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/evga-nvidia-geforce-gtx_1660_super-sc-ultra
  • WildCard999 21 November 2019 20:34
    NightHawkRMX said:
    Why the wait? This card is not new
    Yea this is odd, it should of been 1660 ti > 1660 Super >1650 Super over the last few months.

    Edit: Here's a 1660 ti TH review from May.
    https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/gigabyte-geforce-gtx-1660-ti-gaming-oc-6g-turing,6118.html
  • TJ Hooker 21 November 2019 20:35
    I also noticed that the i5 9600K review article says it was posted today, and has a new comments section.
