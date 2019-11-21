Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB Review: Turing Without The RTX

EVGA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB deals 19 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ EVGA GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER... Amazon £258.06 View EVGA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti XC... Amazon Prime £299.99 £275.99 View Reduced Price EVGA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti XC... Amazon Prime £288.55 View EVGA NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660... Scan £305.99 View Show More Deals

Gaming at 1920 x 1080

By Nvidia’s own suggestion, GeForce GTX 1660 Ti is designed for high performance at 1920 x 1080 with anti-aliasing enabled. Although we found the card’s frame rates to be perfectly playable using higher resolutions, an emphasis on 120+ FPS would keep most gamers using FHD displays at this price point.

On average, GeForce GTX 1660 Ti lands a couple of percentage points away from GeForce GTX 1070 across our suite. We’d make the claim that newer games put the two cards closer together in the benchmarks. However, GeForce GTX 1660 Ti is slightly faster in The Witcher 3, and that’s an almost four-year-old title.

AMD’s Radeon RX Vega 56 beats the new GeForce on average. But it’s also typically quite a bit more expensive.

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation (DX12)

Battlefield V (DX12)

Destiny 2 (DX11)

Far Cry 5 (DX11)

Forza Horizon 4 (DX12)

Grand Theft Auto V (DX11)

Metro: Last Light Redux (DX11)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (DX12)

Tom Clancy’s The Division (DX12)

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon (DX11)

The Witcher 3 (DX11)

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Vulkan)

