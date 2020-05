Benchmark Results: Just Cause 2

Strong performance at 1680x1050 allows the GeForce GTX 465 to jump ahead of AMD’s Radeon HD 5850. Of course, it’s worth noting that the Nvidia cards get a couple of additional options in Just Cause 2 by virtue of their support for CUDA—we turn these off, though, to make a performance comparison fairer to Nvidia.

Despite that bit of help, higher resolutions result in the GTX 465 sliding back in between the Radeon HD 5850 and 5830.