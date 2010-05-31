Nvidia GeForce GTX 465 1 GB Review: Zotac Puts Fermi On A Diet

Benchmark Results: 3DMark Vantage

Early on, 3DMark Vantage paints a somewhat dreary picture of performance from the GeForce GTX 465. With an estimated price of $279, the card costs somewhere around $60 more than the less-expensive Radeon HD 5830 ($80 more, if you count rebates), and yet the 5830 turns in better results in this synthetic metric.

Of course, we know well enough that synthetics aren’t actually games that people play, so their value in determining performance is somewhat debatable. Let’s see whether real-world tests corroborate what 3DMark is telling us.