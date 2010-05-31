Trending

Nvidia GeForce GTX 465 1 GB Review: Zotac Puts Fermi On A Diet

By

We've already crowned Nvidia's GeForce GTX 480 the fastest (and most power-hungry) single-GPU card we've ever seen. Now the company is launching its GeForce GTX 465, based on the same massive GF100 GPU. Can such a complex part compete with AMD's value?

Benchmark Results: Aliens Versus Predator

We picked the cards featured here in an effort to match the top three DirectX 11-class cards from both vendors. In Aliens versus Predator, we see AMD’s contenders outpacing Nvidia’s without AA turned on, and the Nvidia boards taking the lead once anti-aliasing is enabled.

All along the way, though, the GeForce GTX 465 bring up the back of the pack. Edging out the Radeon HD 5830 with AA enabled means little, since the frame rates are consistently unplayable.

69 Comments
  • Annisman 31 May 2010 14:10
    Dang, it looks like Nvidia has almost no real answers for the AMD/ATI lineup of cards. However, if this card can drop in price a little it may be competitive because of some of it's Nvidia-only features. I mean, it runs cooler and uses a fair amount less power than the 470 and 480, maybe this will become the Phsyx card to get ? Espescially if they could manage a single slot version and drop the price. Anyways, no competition is bad for everyone and I hope Nvidia can get their act together asap.
  • fatkid35 31 May 2010 14:11
    i'll stick to my crossfire'd 5770s. same money and same power consumption.
  • tacoslave 31 May 2010 14:11
    fatkid35i'll stick to my crossfire'd 5770s. same money and same power consumption.Or a 5870 same thing less problems but thats just me. oh and that thing got pwnd by a 5830 and thats not saying much.
  • welshmousepk 31 May 2010 14:23
    wow, the pricing of this thing is all wrong. given how well the the 480 and 470 sit in the market, this just seems like a pointless card.
  • liquidsnake718 31 May 2010 14:52
    How many times do I have to say that this is nothing but a marketing gimmick for defective GTX480's and possibly 470's as well. Like the 5830 which was a cut/gimped/ or limited 5850
  • liquidsnake718 31 May 2010 14:54
    sorry 5870 on the above comment
  • bombat1994 31 May 2010 14:59
    make it 60 cheaper and you might have a good card but i would buy a 5850 over this thing everyday of the weel
  • dco 31 May 2010 15:01
    retail is messed up they charge you for a brand not the product by comparison. Whats worse is that people will buy it.
  • rohitbaran 31 May 2010 15:04
    The GTX4xx line is definitely not the way it is to be played and this latest crappy piece of hardware further proved it. Hot and expensive but poor on performance. The more cards they launch, the clearer ATI's victory becomes.
  • km4m 31 May 2010 15:04
    Fail, fail, fail...suitable words for Nvidia at this moment.
