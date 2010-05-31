Nvidia GeForce GTX 465 1 GB Review: Zotac Puts Fermi On A Diet

Benchmark Results: Aliens Versus Predator

We picked the cards featured here in an effort to match the top three DirectX 11-class cards from both vendors. In Aliens versus Predator, we see AMD’s contenders outpacing Nvidia’s without AA turned on, and the Nvidia boards taking the lead once anti-aliasing is enabled.

All along the way, though, the GeForce GTX 465 bring up the back of the pack. Edging out the Radeon HD 5830 with AA enabled means little, since the frame rates are consistently unplayable.