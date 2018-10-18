Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Founders Edition Review: Replacing GeForce GTX 1080

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 deals 76 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Super... Amazon Prime £679.36 View EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER... Amazon Prime £689.99 View EVGA NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080... Scan £754.99 View EVGA NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080... Scan £778.99 View Show More Deals

Temperatures and Fan Speeds

Gaming

According to GPU-Z and Precision X1, our GeForce RTX 2070 Founders Edition sample spins at around 1500 RPM, even at idle. That sounds unnecessarily aggressive. However, noise isn’t an issue for Nvidia’s thermal solution.

As the card warms up across three loops of the Metro: Last Light benchmark, its fans gradually speed up in response. By the end of our sequence, they remain well below 2000 RPM.

In comparison, GeForce GTX 1080 Founders Edition starts at a much lower fan speed but ramps up faster, leveling off around 2200 RPM. Radeon RX Vega 64 idles just under 700 RPM and then responds almost immediately to load, topping out around 2400 RPM.

A generously-sized heat pipe-based cooler and two axial fans work in concert to keep TU106 operating at just over 70°C. Meanwhile, both GeForce GTX 1080 and Radeon RX Vega 64 exceed 80°C.

FurMark

The same fan curves apply to our FurMark test, though all three cards are pushed to their target speeds much faster.

Temperatures look similar, too.



