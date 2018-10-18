Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Founders Edition Review: Replacing GeForce GTX 1080

Temperatures and Fan Speeds
Gaming
According to GPU-Z and Precision X1, our GeForce RTX 2070 Founders Edition sample spins at around 1500 RPM, even at idle. That sounds unnecessarily aggressive. However, noise isn’t an issue for Nvidia’s thermal solution.
As the card warms up across three loops of the Metro: Last Light benchmark, its fans gradually speed up in response. By the end of our sequence, they remain well below 2000 RPM.
In comparison, GeForce GTX 1080 Founders Edition starts at a much lower fan speed but ramps up faster, leveling off around 2200 RPM. Radeon RX Vega 64 idles just under 700 RPM and then responds almost immediately to load, topping out around 2400 RPM.
A generously-sized heat pipe-based cooler and two axial fans work in concert to keep TU106 operating at just over 70°C. Meanwhile, both GeForce GTX 1080 and Radeon RX Vega 64 exceed 80°C.
FurMark
The same fan curves apply to our FurMark test, though all three cards are pushed to their target speeds much faster.
Temperatures look similar, too.
rtx 2070 - 600$
130$ increase for less than 10% fps improvement on average. Disappointing, especially with increased TDP, which means efficiency didn't really increase so even for mini ITX builds, the heat generated is gonna be pretty much the same for the same performance.
This quite literally will replace 1080 once those cards are gone. The conclusion sums up what we think of 2070 FE's value, though.
Prices will come down on the RTX 2070's. GTX 1080's wont be available sooner or later. Tom's Hardware is correct on the assessment of the RTX 2070. Blame Nvidia for the price gouging on early adopters; and AMD for not having proper competition.
yeah it would be awesome if we could get 60 fps on every game at 4k. it would be awesome just to hit 50 @ 4k, but ffs you don't have to try to sell the cards so hard. admit it gamers on a less-than-top-cost budget will still enjoy 4k gaming at 35 , 40 or 45 fps. hell it's not like the cards doing 40-50 fps are cheap them selves… gf 1070's still obliterate most consumer's pockets at $420-450 bucks a card. the fact is top end video card prices have gone nutso in the past year or two... 600 -800 dollars for just a video card is f---king insane and detrimental to the PC gaming industry as a whole. just 6 years ago you could build a decent mid tier gaming rig for 600-700 bucks , now that same rig (in performance terms) would run you 1000-1200 , because of this blatant price gouging by both AMD and nvidia (but definitely worse on nvidia's side). 5-10 years from now ever one will being saying that 120 fps is ideal and that any thing below 100 fps is unplayable. it's getting ridiculous.
That is pretty big, as 90cm is 35 inches, just one inch short of 3 feet.
I suspect it is a typo.