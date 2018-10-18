Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Founders Edition Review: Replacing GeForce GTX 1080

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 deals 76 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Super... Amazon Prime £679.36 View EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER... Amazon Prime £689.99 View EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER... Amazon Prime £815.99 £744.29 View Reduced Price EVGA NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080... Scan £754.99 View Show More Deals

Results: Grand Theft Auto V and Metro: Last Light Redux

Grand Theft Auto V (DX11)

While the faster cards bunch up due to a platform bottleneck, GeForce RTX 2070 seems well-paired to our Core i7-7700K at 4.2 GHz. It’s only 1% faster than GeForce GTX 1080 at Grand Theft Auto V’s Very High settings with 4x MSAA enabled. However, the Graphics Core Next architecture’s well-documented struggles in this DX11-based game result in the RTX 2070’s 35% advantage over Radeon RX Vega 64.

Playable frame rates are still possible from the GeForce RTX 2070 at 3840x2160 with 4x MSAA turned off. For the money, though, a GeForce GTX 1080 offers far better value.

Metro: Last Light Redux (DX11)

At 2560x1440, we like to hammer our test pool in Metro: Last Light with super-sampling. The outcome is sub-60 FPS averages from Radeon RX Vega 64, GeForce GTX 1080, GeForce GTX 1070 Ti, Radeon RX Vega 56, and GeForce GTX 1070.

Cards on the other side of that symbolic threshold include GeForce GTX 1080 Ti, GeForce RTX 2080, and the GeForce RTX 2070 we’re reviewing today.

You’ll have to decide for yourself if the 19% advantage over GeForce GTX 1080 and Radeon RX Vega 64 is worth paying an extra $100 for.

Neither GeForce GTX 1080 nor Radeon RX Vega 64 are fast enough to handle Metro: Last Light at 3840x2160. Even with SSAA disabled, we believe GeForce RTX 2070 falls short of that mark, too. Although stepping down from the Very High quality preset would undoubtedly help improve frame rates, gamers serious about smooth performance at 3840x2160 should consider something faster.



