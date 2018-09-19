Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Founders Edition Review: A Titan V Killer

Destiny 2 (DX11)
The Highest preset in Destiny 2 enforces subpixel morphological anti-aliasing, a post-processing technique that doesn’t suffer the blurring effect of FXAA.
Given GeForce RTX 2080 Ti’s commanding performance at 2560x1440 with this preset selected, it would have been interesting to dial in a Render Resolution setting of 150% or 200% to make the game look even better. As it stands, though, the 2080 Ti is 14% faster than Titan V and 26% faster than GeForce GTX 1080 Ti.
Disabling anti-aliasing but leaving the Highest preset in place otherwise, GeForce RTX 2080 Ti still averages more than 90 FPS at 4K. That’s enough for a 35% speed-up versus GeForce GTX 1080 Ti.
Doom (Vulkan)
Nvidia’s highest-end cards slam into Doom’s frame rate limit of 200 FPS at 2560x1440, even with SMAA applied.
At 4K, GeForce RTX 2080 Ti more than doubles the performance of GeForce GTX 1070 and Radeon RX Vega 56. Nvidia’s Titan V does end up top in this game, but its advantage is just 7%.
Oh yeah, god forbid Tom's does an in-depth review of the latest and greatest. Keyword greatest. If you desire 4K gaming and have the funds available, why wouldn't you?
That being said, I like high-quality, high-speed graphics performance. This may also be influencing my decision.
Great review!
If you're in Canada, you might not want to pay the price of these.
because I think Avram has already reviewed this card with his opinion on late august
with the conclusion was "just buy it"
Personally, I would have rather seen the 2080 Ti compared against 1080 Ti even if it Tom's comes to the same conclusions as the other tech web sites.
The comparison in this article does not make me want to rush out and buy it because it is $1.8k cheaper than a non-gaming card. I really hate to say it, but with the premise of this review being somewhat along the lines of "lookie hereee kiddies. Heree's a gaming card for $1.2k that beets a $3k non-gaming card" turned this review into a TL;DR review for me.