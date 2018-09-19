Trending

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Founders Edition Review: A Titan V Killer

Destiny 2 (DX11)

The Highest preset in Destiny 2 enforces subpixel morphological anti-aliasing, a post-processing technique that doesn’t suffer the blurring effect of FXAA.

Given GeForce RTX 2080 Ti’s commanding performance at 2560x1440 with this preset selected, it would have been interesting to dial in a Render Resolution setting of 150% or 200% to make the game look even better. As it stands, though, the 2080 Ti is 14% faster than Titan V and 26% faster than GeForce GTX 1080 Ti.

Disabling anti-aliasing but leaving the Highest preset in place otherwise, GeForce RTX 2080 Ti still averages more than 90 FPS at 4K. That’s enough for a 35% speed-up versus GeForce GTX 1080 Ti.

Doom (Vulkan)

Nvidia’s highest-end cards slam into Doom’s frame rate limit of 200 FPS at 2560x1440, even with SMAA applied.

At 4K, GeForce RTX 2080 Ti more than doubles the performance of GeForce GTX 1070 and Radeon RX Vega 56. Nvidia’s Titan V does end up top in this game, but its advantage is just 7%.

  • A Stoner 19 September 2018 13:21
    Conclusion, let them hold onto these card until they can lower the price to about $700
  • JimmiG 19 September 2018 13:27
    Waste of time to write a review. "Just buy it".
  • pontiac1979 19 September 2018 13:30
    "Waste of time to write a review. "Just buy it"."

    Oh yeah, god forbid Tom's does an in-depth review of the latest and greatest. Keyword greatest. If you desire 4K gaming and have the funds available, why wouldn't you?
  • max0x7ba 19 September 2018 13:40
    Quit benchmarking Battlefield with DX12, it is unplayable.
  • ubercake 19 September 2018 13:47
    I'm probably going to buy one... Though it's not my fault... I feel like the Russians are compelling me to do this by way of Facebook. I'm a victim in this whole Nvidia marketing scam. Don't judge.

    That being said, I like high-quality, high-speed graphics performance. This may also be influencing my decision.

    Great review!
  • AnimeMania 19 September 2018 13:56
    How much of the performance increase is due to using GDDR6 memory? I know this makes the cards perform better the higher the resolution is, how does it effect other aspects of the video cards.
  • teknobug 19 September 2018 13:59
    "Just buy it" they said...

    If you're in Canada, you might not want to pay the price of these.
  • chaosmassive 19 September 2018 14:06
    While I appreciate this very detailed and nicely written review, its kinda redundant
    because I think Avram has already reviewed this card with his opinion on late august
    with the conclusion was "just buy it"
  • uglyduckling81 19 September 2018 14:08
    JUST BUY IT!!!
  • wiyosaya 19 September 2018 14:14
    SMH I don't understand the reasoning for comparing a $3k known non-gaming card with a $1.2k gaming card. Are there really gamers our there ignorant enough, other than those with deep pockets who want bragging rights, to purchase the $3K card for gaming when they know it is not meant for gaming? Or is this to differentiate Tom's from the other tech sites in order to inspire confidence in Tom's readers?

    Personally, I would have rather seen the 2080 Ti compared against 1080 Ti even if it Tom's comes to the same conclusions as the other tech web sites.

    The comparison in this article does not make me want to rush out and buy it because it is $1.8k cheaper than a non-gaming card. I really hate to say it, but with the premise of this review being somewhat along the lines of "lookie hereee kiddies. Heree's a gaming card for $1.2k that beets a $3k non-gaming card" turned this review into a TL;DR review for me.
