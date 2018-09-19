Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Founders Edition Review: A Titan V Killer

Destiny 2 (DX11)

The Highest preset in Destiny 2 enforces subpixel morphological anti-aliasing, a post-processing technique that doesn’t suffer the blurring effect of FXAA.

Given GeForce RTX 2080 Ti’s commanding performance at 2560x1440 with this preset selected, it would have been interesting to dial in a Render Resolution setting of 150% or 200% to make the game look even better. As it stands, though, the 2080 Ti is 14% faster than Titan V and 26% faster than GeForce GTX 1080 Ti.

Disabling anti-aliasing but leaving the Highest preset in place otherwise, GeForce RTX 2080 Ti still averages more than 90 FPS at 4K. That’s enough for a 35% speed-up versus GeForce GTX 1080 Ti.

Doom (Vulkan)

Nvidia’s highest-end cards slam into Doom’s frame rate limit of 200 FPS at 2560x1440, even with SMAA applied.

At 4K, GeForce RTX 2080 Ti more than doubles the performance of GeForce GTX 1070 and Radeon RX Vega 56. Nvidia’s Titan V does end up top in this game, but its advantage is just 7%.

