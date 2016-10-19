Hands-On With Nvidia's Titan X (Pascal) In SLI

Good Luck Buying One (Or Two)
In order to get my hands on two Titan X cards, I set myself an agenda alert on August 2 to check Nvidia’s online sales page. I checked at midnight. Nothing. I signed up for the "Notify me" email, woke up, and went to work. Still no email. Then I checked at 9:15 AM EST and saw the “Buy Now” button. I took the opportunity and snatched two cards. The notification email arrived about an hour later. Oh, and I totally forgot the new "SLI HB" bridge, so I ended up ordering that separately.
Not long after, Nvidia's online store was out of stock. Since then, we've seen them in and out of stock. But as of October 17th, they're available for purchase from geforce.com. If you’re crazy and lucky enough to get your hands on a pair, consider snagging the SLI HB bridge, too.
Anyway, I've done the multiple card setups for many generations, but game development is going in a direction where that's no longer a worthwhile endeavor as support dwindles more and more.
When I got my 1080's I tried the EVGA bridge and had problems with getting full contact on my cards. Some boots would show the cards, some didn''t, so for a time I used dual ribbons until I got the NVidia HB a week or two later. The NVidia worked for me no problem. The main difference I noticed was, a few more FPS here and there but really a more stable, consistent frame rate. I read the same article about the x-ray comparisons as well before purchasing and have to say all this info is getting pretty consistent.
I can tell you that 1080SLI has very similar performance behavior as to the reviews of Titan X SLI I've seen. Both SLI setups seem to really shine in the 4k/60hz or 1440p/144hz. When I tried DSR 5k on my 4k display the frames quickly dropped to around 40fps.
I'm not really seeing the CPU bottleneck you mention except for the Firestrike tests. Whether 4k/60hz or 1440p/144hz my 4930k @ 4.10ghz rarely goes above 40%.
I completely agree with you about what to use the Titan's for- 4k/5k all the way. 1080SLI just starts to hit a ceiling at around 60-80fps in 4k and averages 100-150fps in 1440p depending on the game.
I have an acer X34 monitor so 3440 x 1440, my PC is running a i7-6700k at stock speed. I keep thinking about blowing another $1200 just to go SLI just because "moar is moar" and just the thought of Titans in SLI give me a nerd boner, but it honestly seems like I'd see no noticeable benefit.
Since you noticed two Titan XP's achieving only 50% utilization when paired with the i7-6700k, then which overclock CPU would diminish or eliminate that condition? i7-5820k (CPU I own) or an i7-5960X? Any other recommendations would be appreciated. Thank you for the great article.