Hands-On With Nvidia's Titan X (Pascal) In SLI

Good Luck Buying One (Or Two)

In order to get my hands on two Titan X cards, I set myself an agenda alert on August 2 to check Nvidia’s online sales page. I checked at midnight. Nothing. I signed up for the "Notify me" email, woke up, and went to work. Still no email. Then I checked at 9:15 AM EST and saw the “Buy Now” button. I took the opportunity and snatched two cards. The notification email arrived about an hour later. Oh, and I totally forgot the new "SLI HB" bridge, so I ended up ordering that separately.

Not long after, Nvidia's online store was out of stock. Since then, we've seen them in and out of stock. But as of October 17th, they're available for purchase from geforce.com. If you’re crazy and lucky enough to get your hands on a pair, consider snagging the SLI HB bridge, too.



