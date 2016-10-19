Hands-On With Nvidia's Titan X (Pascal) In SLI

The Need to Overclock…Your CPU?
I've been using 3DMark Fire Strike as a synthetic benchmark since it came out in 2013. Its "basic" run (non-Ultra and non-Extreme) is pretty taxing on GPUs in its two graphics tests. The other two tests tend to be CPU-bound.
So here's the news: two Titan X (Pascal) cards in SLI are actually CPU-bound in the first graphics test of Fire Strike, though not in the second. And that’s with a Core i7-6700K boosting to 4.2 GHz. Forget about using Unigine Valley or other older tests to saturate the Titan Xes. GPU utilization sits at around 50% in those; the bottleneck is clearly our host processor.
I managed to get the two cards in SLI stable at +190 MHz core and +160 MHz memory, which represents about a +10% overclock. As you no doubt know, clock rates in SLI are synchronized, so your headroom is limited to the less-scalable GPU.
MORE: Best CPUs
MORE: Intel & AMD Processor Hierarchy
MORE: All CPU Content
Anyway, I've done the multiple card setups for many generations, but game development is going in a direction where that's no longer a worthwhile endeavor as support dwindles more and more.
Thanks for the read.
When I got my 1080's I tried the EVGA bridge and had problems with getting full contact on my cards. Some boots would show the cards, some didn''t, so for a time I used dual ribbons until I got the NVidia HB a week or two later. The NVidia worked for me no problem. The main difference I noticed was, a few more FPS here and there but really a more stable, consistent frame rate. I read the same article about the x-ray comparisons as well before purchasing and have to say all this info is getting pretty consistent.
I can tell you that 1080SLI has very similar performance behavior as to the reviews of Titan X SLI I've seen. Both SLI setups seem to really shine in the 4k/60hz or 1440p/144hz. When I tried DSR 5k on my 4k display the frames quickly dropped to around 40fps.
I'm not really seeing the CPU bottleneck you mention except for the Firestrike tests. Whether 4k/60hz or 1440p/144hz my 4930k @ 4.10ghz rarely goes above 40%.
I completely agree with you about what to use the Titan's for- 4k/5k all the way. 1080SLI just starts to hit a ceiling at around 60-80fps in 4k and averages 100-150fps in 1440p depending on the game.
I have an acer X34 monitor so 3440 x 1440, my PC is running a i7-6700k at stock speed. I keep thinking about blowing another $1200 just to go SLI just because "moar is moar" and just the thought of Titans in SLI give me a nerd boner, but it honestly seems like I'd see no noticeable benefit.
Since you noticed two Titan XP's achieving only 50% utilization when paired with the i7-6700k, then which overclock CPU would diminish or eliminate that condition? i7-5820k (CPU I own) or an i7-5960X? Any other recommendations would be appreciated. Thank you for the great article.