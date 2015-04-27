Nvidia's SLI Technology In 2015: What You Need To Know

SLI Scaling In Synthetic Benchmarks

We've all seen plenty of SLI scaling benchmarks, where the analysis focused on some piece of test data, such as "SLI scaling in game x at preset y is z%". Unfortunately, reality is more complex than that, and almost all of those single-number tests don't tell you the whole story. Without some sort of context on what is limiting scaling, it's almost impossible to truly understand the technology's potential.

Together, let's explore SLI scaling in more detail starting with simple synthetic benchmarks. Later, we'll move on to real-world games.

SLI scaling is 73% at 1080p in Unigine Valley, being limited by the CPU – not by the graphics cards

Unigine Valley's Extreme HD preset is run at 1080p (with 8x MSAA). As we'll see from testing other settings, above about 150 FPS, the system's bottleneck shifts from the GPUs to the CPU. Hence the apparent scaling of "only" 73% in this scenario.

What's really happening is that scaling for most scenes is actually close to 100%, while some of the highest-FPS sequences are CPU-limited with SLI active. This leads to a lower average for that benchmark.

Click to enlarge. Above ~150 FPS, the bottleneck shifts from the GTX 980s in SLI to the i7-4770k CPU

Notice that, at about 12:21 PM in the data, very high FPS (above 150) are coupled with decreased GPU core utilization. That's our evidence that the bottleneck is shifting (in this case, to the CPU). I also want to point out that, despite the 980's lower memory bandwidth, the video memory controller is never a bottleneck in this test; it hovers at 80% utilization. Third, look at how low the PCIe link utilization is, even though it's only eight lanes wide. We're reporting about 10% there, though that metric is considered inaccurate by Nvidia and not used internally.

Now for more demanding resolutions...

Closer to ideal: 88% scaling in a more appropriate test

In order to properly assess SLI scaling, we want to give the GPUs a more taxing workload. How about the Custom Graphics Test 2 of 3DMark Fire Strike at 1440p with 16xAF, 8x MSAA and all of the eye candy turned all the way up? In this scenario, we see closer-to-ideal 88% scaling.

Result links are here (SLI) and here (no SLI).

Scaling at 4k is a whopping 96%

It's time to really punish those GPUs by turning the resolution up to 2160p (also known as 4K) with 16x AF, no AA and all of the detail settings maximized. Scaling is an almost theoretically-ideal 96%, though, in this extreme test, we don't observe acceptable framerates, even with two GeForce GTX 980s in SLI.

Note that custom runs of Fire Strike do not produce a numerical "points" score. They should be interpreted as relative to each other.