Nvidia's SLI Technology In 2015: What You Need To Know

SLI Scaling In Synthetic Benchmarks
We've all seen plenty of SLI scaling benchmarks, where the analysis focused on some piece of test data, such as "SLI scaling in game x at preset y is z%". Unfortunately, reality is more complex than that, and almost all of those single-number tests don't tell you the whole story. Without some sort of context on what is limiting scaling, it's almost impossible to truly understand the technology's potential.
Together, let's explore SLI scaling in more detail starting with simple synthetic benchmarks. Later, we'll move on to real-world games.
Unigine Valley's Extreme HD preset is run at 1080p (with 8x MSAA). As we'll see from testing other settings, above about 150 FPS, the system's bottleneck shifts from the GPUs to the CPU. Hence the apparent scaling of "only" 73% in this scenario.
What's really happening is that scaling for most scenes is actually close to 100%, while some of the highest-FPS sequences are CPU-limited with SLI active. This leads to a lower average for that benchmark.
Notice that, at about 12:21 PM in the data, very high FPS (above 150) are coupled with decreased GPU core utilization. That's our evidence that the bottleneck is shifting (in this case, to the CPU). I also want to point out that, despite the 980's lower memory bandwidth, the video memory controller is never a bottleneck in this test; it hovers at 80% utilization. Third, look at how low the PCIe link utilization is, even though it's only eight lanes wide. We're reporting about 10% there, though that metric is considered inaccurate by Nvidia and not used internally.
Now for more demanding resolutions...
In order to properly assess SLI scaling, we want to give the GPUs a more taxing workload. How about the Custom Graphics Test 2 of 3DMark Fire Strike at 1440p with 16xAF, 8x MSAA and all of the eye candy turned all the way up? In this scenario, we see closer-to-ideal 88% scaling.
Result links are here (SLI) and here (no SLI).
It's time to really punish those GPUs by turning the resolution up to 2160p (also known as 4K) with 16x AF, no AA and all of the detail settings maximized. Scaling is an almost theoretically-ideal 96%, though, in this extreme test, we don't observe acceptable framerates, even with two GeForce GTX 980s in SLI.
Note that custom runs of Fire Strike do not produce a numerical "points" score. They should be interpreted as relative to each other.
Do you think we'd see 1080p monitors with 200hz+ in the future? Would it even make a difference to the human eye?
I also believe that alternating frames is utter crap. The fact that this has become the go to standard is a travesty. I dont care for fake fps, at the expense of consistent frames, or increased latency. If one card produces 60fps in a game. I would much rather have 2 cards produce 90fps and both of them work on the same frame at the same time, then for 2 cards to produce 120 fps alternating frames.
The only time 2 gpus should not be working on the same frame, is 3d or vr, where you need 2 angles of the same scene generated each frame. Then ya, have the cards work seperatly on their own perspective of the scene.
However, If i need to buy 2 980s to run a VR set or a 4K display Ill just wait till the prices are more mainstream.
I mean, in order to have a good SLI 980 rig you need a lot of spare cash, not to mention buying a 4K display (those that are actually any good cost a fortune), a CPU that wont bottleneck the GPUs, etc...
Too rich for my blood, Id rather stay on 1080p, untill those technologies are not only proven to be the next standard, but content is widely available.
For me, the right moment to upgrade my Q6600 will be after DX12 comes out, so I can see real performance tests on new platforms.
I had my eye on the two Acer monitors, the curved 34" 21:9 75Hz IPS, and the 27" 144HZ IPS, either one really for a future build but this piece of info tells me my i5 will be a problem.
Could it be that Intel CPUs are stagnated in performance compared to GPUs, due to lack of competition?
Is there a way around this bottleneck at 1440P? Overclocking or upgrading to Haswell-E or waiting for Sky-lake?
While true from a certain perspective, it should be clarified that you need 2 of the same number designation. As in two 980's or two 970's. I fear that new system builders will hold off from going SLI because they can't find the same *brand* of card or think they can't mix an OC 970 with a stock 970 (you can, but they will perform at the lower card's level).
PS. I run two 670's just fine (one stock EVGA and one OC Zotac)
What you say -was- true with 6xx class cards. With 9xx class cards, requirements for the cards to be identical have become much more stringent!