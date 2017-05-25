Nvidia Titan Xp 12GB Review

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation (DirectX 12)
2560x1440 Results
The comparison between Titan Xp and Titan X is going to be a percentage game. We already know that the Xp card isn’t going to make a higher resolution playable, or even give you access to a more taxing quality preset than its predecessor.
At 2560x1440, Titan Xp averages almost 9% faster than Titan X. Our frame rate over time chart shows several passages where the new flagship is distinctly faster, and other areas where it’s pretty much tied with the other GP102-based boards.
3840x2160 Results
A more demanding resolution helps differentiate these graphics cards to the point that Titan Xp averages 12%-higher frame rates than Titan X. Not bad, as far as intra-generational improvements go. Of course, it’s the $1200 price tag that kills Titan Xp in any comparison to a $700 GeForce GTX 1080 Ti.
I was thinking something similar while I was reading this. The Titan Xp represents the very furthest that the Pascal architecture can go. This current crop of cards from the 1050 to the Titan Xp will carry us to Volta's launch.
(wait, isn't there a card even smaller than the 1050? /shrug)
I have to agree. Even though I don't like them as a company due to some of their business practices, I have to give them credit for being a stylish company that really pushes it and completes their line-ups - I like things to be *complete*... :-)
I believe you are talking about the 1030. This isn't really a gaming card however, it's more geared for e-sports streaming and HTPC type builds.
This seems to be monster that would really benefit from that...
Yes. That's the one.
I mentioned it to illustrate that nVidia has a very wide portfolio with something for everyone. Pascal has been a terrific generation for nVidia.