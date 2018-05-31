NZXT H200i/H400i Mini-Tower Review: Strong Performance, Good Price

Antec Cube deals Antec 0-761345-15910-4... Amazon Prime £291.37 View

Hardware Installation & Test Configuration

The installation kit for both cases includes a detailed, fold-out manual as well as several packets of screws and a handful of zip ties. The H400i also comes with an extra RGB LED strip and extension cable.

NZXT replaced the individual front panel power connections on the H200i and H400i with a single connector that’s easier for most people to use, unless of course you have an older Asus motherboard. Up until recently, Asus motherboards have shipped with split LED and switch connections that make them incompatible with NZXT’s choice of connector. That said, about a year ago Asus started to switch back to using the standard Intel front panel connection, but there are still plenty of older boards (X99, Z170, etc.) out there that won’t work in this case.

That aside, the remaining cables include front USB 3.0 and HD Audio, as well as power and data connections for NZXT’s smart device.



Observant readers will notice that we’ve installed our Mini-ITX testing rig into the H400i, which is a MicroATX case. Long story short is that NZXT wanted us to test both the H200i and the H400i, but since we don’t regularly test MicroATX cases, we don’t have a dedicated testing rig for that form factor. That said, we opted to go ahead and test the H400i anyway in order to generate some rough comparison data that illustrates the relationship between case volume and cooling performance.

Those same readers may also notice the fan that’s now mounted in the H200i’s rear fan mount. During assembly, as we started hooking up the power cables, we found that the H200i’s top fan mount puts the fan close enough to the top of our motherboard to block access to both the USB 3.0 header and the 24-pin ATX power connector. Since we need that connector to test the board, we opted to move the offending fan to the fan mount at the rear of the case. This move also comes with the added benefit of keeping the fan configuration consistent between not only the H200i and H400i but also the other cases in today’s test as well.

Today’s review uses the same Mini-ITX reference platform as past reviews, with no changes to the standard hardware.

We maintained the ambient temperature of the test at 26°C (78.8°F) and recorded the noise levels 0.25m from the case’s front corner on the side that opens, then corrected them to the 1m industry standard by subtracting 12 decibels.

The duration for today’s test was four hours at full load.

Test Configuration

Drivers and Settings

Test System Configuration Sound Integrated HD Audio Network Integrated Gigabit Networking Software Graphics Nvidia GeForce 353.30 Chipset Intel INF 10.0.27

Benchmark Configuration Prime95 v27.9 64-bit executable, Small FFTs, 4 threads 3DMark 11 Version: 1.0.3.0, Extreme Preset: Graphics Test 1, Looped Real Temp 3.40 Average of maximum core readings at full CPU load Galaxy CM-140 SPL Meter Tested at 1/2 m, corrected to 1 m (-6 dB), dBA weighting

